Stockton, California Swim Coach Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Stockton, California swim coach Shunichi Fujishima appeared in court this week on charges that he had sexual contact with a minor. His bail was set at $1.8 million.

The Stockton Police Department alleges that Fujishima began the sexual contact with the victim when she was 12-years old, and that it continued until she was 13.

The 22-year old Fujishima is the coach and CEO of the Stockton Swim Club, which has approximately 60 swimmers aged 7 to 18, according to its website.

Fujishima was arrested on charges of sexual penetration with force with a child under 14 years old; sending harmful material to a minor; oral copulation; and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Fujishima does not yet appear on the US Center for Safe Sport’s public database for disciplinary records.