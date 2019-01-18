Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stockton, California Swim Coach Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Stockton, California swim coach Shunichi Fujishima appeared in court this week on charges that he had sexual contact with a minor. His bail was set at $1.8 million.

The Stockton Police Department alleges that Fujishima began the sexual contact with the victim when she was 12-years old, and that it continued until she was 13.

The 22-year old Fujishima is the coach and CEO of the Stockton Swim Club, which has approximately 60 swimmers aged 7 to 18, according to its website.

Fujishima was arrested on charges of sexual penetration with force with a child under 14 years old; sending harmful material to a minor; oral copulation; and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Fujishima does not yet appear on the US Center for Safe Sport’s public database for disciplinary records.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!