Texas 5A State Champion Jack Jannasch Verbally Commits to LSU

Frisco, Texas sprinter Jack Jannasch has announced his verbal commitment to Louisiana State University’s class of 2022.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Louisiana State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point! I’m blessed and happy to be a tiger! #geauxtigers 🐯”

Jannasch swims for Frisco High School and Lakeside Aquatic Club. A NISCA All-American, he was runner-up in the 50 free (20.76) and placed third in the 100 free (45.92) at the 2017 UIL 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet. Jannasch further contributed to Frisco’s fifth-place team finish in the boys’ meet with a 20.59 anchor on the gold medal-winning 200 free relay and a 20.39 anchor on the 6th-place 200 medley relay.

In club swimming this summer, Jannasch competed at both Lewisville Futures and Summer Junior Nationals. He made large strides in his LCM 50/100 freestyles, dropping .72 in his 50 and 1.8 seconds in his 100 vis-à-vis a year ago. A 6’2” pure sprinter, Jannasch has the potential to be a weapon for LSU in the future. It took 20.01 to get a second swim in the 50 and 44.12 to final in the 100 free at 2017 SEC Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.76

100 free – 45.92

50 back – 25.17

