Tennessee Sweeps Swimming Events Against Arkansas

Tennessee vs Arkansas (women’s dual)

Saturday, January 13th

Arkansas Natatorium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Tennessee – 199

Arkansas – 101

The Tennessee women’s team was dominant in the swimming events, while Arkansas was dominant in diving in an SEC women’s dual on Saturday, January 13th. Tennessee won all 14 of the swimming events, and Arkansas finished 1-2 in both diving events.

Brooke Schultz won both the 1 meter and 3 meter by a combined 53 points. Schultz, who represented the United States at last year’s World Championships, has posted the 2nd highest scores in both the 1 meter and 3 meter in the SEC this year.

Tennessee started the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:41.17. The members of that relay – Micah Bohon (25.87), Tjasa Pintar (28.05), Erika Brown (24.57), and Stanzi Moseley (22.68) went on to win 7 of the 12 individual events in the meet.

Stanzi Moseley went on to win the 50, 100, and 200 free, posting times of 23.17, 49.57, and 1:48.60. All 3 of those times were her 2nd fastest of the season in dual meets. Her lifetime bests sit at 22.11, 48.11, and 1:43.98.

Erika Brown won the 100 and 200 fly, and was on the winning 400 free relay. Brown was noticeably off in the fly events, posting times of 55.28 and 2:00.48. The 100 fly time was her second slowest of the season, and her 200 fly was the slowest of the season by 3 seconds. For reference, her season bests in those events are 50.33 and 1:56.11. She also split 50.81 flying on the 400 free relay, which is slower than all of her flat-start times in the 100 free this season.

Micah Bohon and Tjasa Pintar each won 1 individual event, and Bohon was a member of the 400 free relay with Brown. Micah Bohon went 54.49 in the 100 back to win the event. That time is right about the average of her dual meet times this season. She also led off the 400 free relay in a 50.40, which is her 2nd slowest 100 of the season. She was also the fastest leg of that relay, even though she was the lead off. Tjasa Pintar took the 100 breast in a time of 1:02.51.

Event Winners

Press Release – Tennessee:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Behind a four-win performance by sophomore Stanzi Moseley , the Tennessee women’s swimming and diving team defeated Arkansas 199-101 on Saturday at Razorback Natatorium.

The Lady Vols (6-2) won 14 of 16 events — taking first in all swimming competitions — en route to the conference victory. The loss snapped a four-meet winning streak for Arkansas (6-3).

Moseley cruised in the sprint freestyle events for UT, reaching the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.60), the 50 freestyle (23.17) and the 100 freestyle (49.57). She also swam the freestyle leg in the winning 200 medley relay to begin the meet.

The Lady Vols picked up major points in the sprints, finishing 1-2-3 in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle behind Moseley’s efforts.

Sophomores Meghan Small and Erika Brown won two individual events each. Small won the 200 backstroke (1:57.25) and the 200 individual medley (2:00.98) in the second half of the meet. Brown took first in the 100 butterfly (55.28) and the 200 butterfly (2:00.27).

Additional Tennessee victories included: Amanda Nunan in the 1000 freestyle (10:03.30), Micah Bohon in the 100 backstroke (54.69), Tjasa Pintar in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.51), Alexis Yager in the 200 breaststroke (2:16.95) and Tess Cieplucha in the 500 free (4:53.17). The Vols bookended the meet with wins in both relays.

In diving, Tennessee picked up a pair of third-place finishes: Rachel Rubadue on 3-meter (307.58) and Ana Celaya Hernandez on 1-meter (278.40).

QUOTES

Tennessee Head Coach Matt Kredich :

“There’s a different vibe when it’s one team only. I felt it was important we establish more of a competitive identity as a women’s team. This gave us the opportunity to do that. We had an early-morning meet, and I was pleased how the team handled challenges of a quick turnaround this weekend. We displayed more discipline than we did last weekend. We were upbeat and competitive the whole time. We continue to see development in the a lot of areas, and you could see it with the freshman.

“Stanzi had a great meet today. She was in control of all her races and all her speeds. It’s nice to have her healthy and on top of her game. Meghan Small had a good day as well. In the 50, after Stanzi, Bailey Grinter was right there in second. She’s made some strides in the last month or so. Amanda Nunan continues to be a rock for us. Tess had a solid meet as well; she really woke up in the second half of the 500 and had a great finish. we had a lot of contribution across the spectrum. There’s clearly some progress from some key people, and that’s great to walk away with.”

Tennessee Diving Coach Dave Parrington :

“As expected, the Arkansas divers were very tough. We did some good stuff and it was a good opportunity for our young ladies to go head to head against a talented ark diving squad. We didn’t dive as well as we might have been able to do, but I did see some good things today. Rachel missed her first dive on 3-mter and came storming back. It was good to see her resiliency after the ankle roll last week.”

Press Release – Arkansas:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – On Saturday’s Senior Day, the Arkansas swimming and diving team (6-3, 2-2 SEC) fell to No. 7 Tennessee 199-101.

“Today was a great day for our seniors,” said head coach Neil Harper. “To be able to host and compete against a top-10 team in Tennessee and recognize all of the many contributions of our seven seniors was nostalgic, emotional and was a tremendously proud day for our Razorbacks. We competed well and were led by our divers. Winning both events was very exciting. Several of our swimmers stepped up and were close to or recorded their best in-season times. This is the hardest phase of our training heading into the SEC Championships in four and a half weeks. We have stayed committed and focused on that and look forward to fine tuning and tapering when the time is right. We still have some more hard work and two more away meets before them, so we have to stay positive, focused and continue our strong belief in each other.”

In all, Arkansas seniors combined for nine of the 17 top-three finishes for Arkansas Saturday.

The meet started off with a third, fourth and sixth-place finish for the Razorbacks in the 200 medley relay. In the first individual event of the morning, sophomore Ayumi Macias placed third in the 100 freestyle in 10:06.97.

Senior Jessie Garrison followed Macias with a third-place finish in the 200 free, touching in a season-best 1:49.92. Senior Chloe Hannam recorded three top-three finishes with a second-place showing in the 200 back in 1:58.08 and a third-place finish in the 100 back in 56.25. Hannam owns the top-six times by a Razorback this season in the 200 back. In the final individual event of the meet, Hannam touched second in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.14.

Junior Madison Strathman recorded two second-place finishes, the first coming in the 100 breast in a time of 1:03.72. Following the first diving break, Strathman recorded her second second-place finish of the meet in the 200 breast with a season-best 2:17.09.

Tatlow followed Strathman with a second-place finish in the 200 fly in 2:01.77. Arkansas record second, third, fourth and fifth-place finishes in the event.

At the first diving break, freshman Brooke Schultz controlled the one-meter dive, scoring a 344.78 to claim first. Senior Nicole Gillis put up a solid showing, finishing second with a score of 301.28.

Freshman Marlena Pigliacampi touched second in the 100 fly in 56.89, prior to the second diving break.

On the three-meter boards, Schultz and Gillis mirrored their 1m showings, finishing first and second, respectively. Schultz scored a 344.18, while Gillis recorded a 334.50.

Of Schultz’s six-dive 3m performances this season, she has yet to finish outside of the top two, recording eight first-place finishes. Of her 18 six-dive efforts this season, Schultz has 15 first-place showings, having never finished outside the top three. In dual meets alone, Schultz has yet to finish off the top of the podium, recording 10 first-place finishes – five each on the 1m and 3m.

Arkansas will return to the pool on Jan. 19, when Arkansas travels to Houston to face the Houston Cougars and the Vanderbilt Commodores. Earlier in the year, Arkansas defeated the Commodores 133-67 in Nashville.