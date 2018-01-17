WISCA Poll Update: Madison West and Monona Grove Remain at #1

The Madison West High School and Monona Grove High Schools are still sitting at #1 in the WISCA Division 1 and Division 2 polls respectively. There was almost no change in the Division 1 rankings this week, and some slight changes in the Division 2 rankings, namely Ashwaubenon overtaking Elkhorn Area for 2nd, and Plymouth cracking the top 10.

Cedarburg High School also made a pretty big jump in the Division 2 standings, coming up 14 spots to now sit just outside the top 10.

Waukesha South Catholic Memorial, which sits in 2nd in the D1 poll for the 2nd week in a row took a trip to Iowa this past weekend, winning the Jim Voss Invitational. They won 7 of 11 events and placed in the top 2 in 10 events, and in the top 3 in every event.

Madison West, the top ranked D1 school for the last several polls, won the Cardinal Relay Invite this past weekend. The meet was hosted by Middleton, which at one time was the top ranked D1 school in the poll, but is currently in 3rd.

