James Madison Women, Columbia Men Beat Bucknell in Dual Meet

Bucknell vs Columbia (Men)/Bucknell vs James Madison (Women)

Sunday, January 14th

Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

James Madison – 155

Bucknell – 88

Men

Columbia – 157

Bucknell – 84

James Madison only dropped 4 events to Bucknell in the women’s meet, while Columbia only dropped 3 to Bucknell in the men’s meet. The meet used the “long format,” featuring the usual free events (50, 100, 200, 500, and 1000), the 400 IM, and the 200s of the strokes. The relay events were the 400 medley and 200 free.

James Madison had a pair of swimmers put up new top 5 times for the Colonial Athletic Association. Julianna Jones won the 1000 in a time of 10:17.00, a new lifetime best and the 2nd fastest time in the CAA this season. Bonnie Zhang went a season best time of 2:00.41 to win the 200 back, which also comes in at 3rd in the CAA this season.

James Madison also put up a season best time of 1:34.59 in the 200 free relay. That time was good for a win on Sunday, and ranks 4th in the CAA this year. James Madison diver, Emily Gross, won the 1 meter diving with a score of 270.38, which is the 5th best score in the CAA this year.

Columbia’s Jonathan Suckow continued to be dominant in diving, sweeping the men’s diving events by big margins, and remaining udefeated in the 1 meter. Suckow has also only lost in one outing in the 3 meter this season.

Bucknell came away with 2 individual event wins – the 1000 free and 200 free. Mitch Gavars, a Bucknell freshman, took the 1000 in a time of 9:46.18. That sits as his 3rd fastest time of the season. Chris Devlin, a senior, took the 200 free in a time of 1:42.31, his fastest time of the season.

Event Winners

Women

400 medley relay: Bucknell (Hadley, Bloodgodd, Smalec, Rosenberg) – 3:50.77

1000 free: Julianna Jones (James Madison) – 10:17.00

200 free: Quinn MacMillan (James Madison) – 1:53.44

50 free: Sydney Kirsch (James Madison) – 24.05

400 IM: Maggie Wyngowski (Bucknell) – 4:26.66

200 fly: Katie Parker (James Madison) – 2:05.43

100 free: Jillian Breeger (James Madison) – 52.03

200 back: Bonnie Zhang (James Madison) – 2:00.41

500 free: Mia Haggerty (Bucknell) – 5:07.27

200 breast: Maggie Wyngowski (Bucknell) – 2:20.23

200 free relay: James Madison (Zhang, Breeger, Gring, Kirsch) – 1:34.59

1 meter diving: Emily Gross (James Madison) – 270.38

3 meter diving: Sarah Stim (James Madison) – 261.00

Men

Press Release – Columbia:

Lewisburg, Pa. – The Columbia men’s swimming & diving team move to 2-0 to start 2018 as they took down Bucknell 157-84 on Sunday, Jan. 14. The Lions won 11 of 13 events en route to their fifth victory of the season.

Nian-guo Liu captured the first individual win of the afternoon with 20.90 performance in the 50 freestyle. The 400 I.M. went to Liam Tan who hit the all in a time of 4:03.60, including a third-place finish by Joseph Scerbo in 4:12.46. Shane Brett led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:53.35, followed by Michal Zyla(1:55.34) in second place and Lexo Walker (1:57.97) in third place.

Albert Gwo added first-place points in the 100 freestyle behind a time of 46.02, along with Cole Stevens in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:51.88. Stevens was joined by Kevin Dang in the event who clocked in with a third-place time of 1:55.12.

Taking the crown in the 500 freestyle was Jae Park in a time of 4:34.82, including a third-place finish by Ada Osowski in 4:42.48, while Eric Tong (2:05.31) led another 1-2-3 sweep for the lions in the 200 breaststroke. Joseph Lozan placed runner-up in 2:07.10 and Zach Thomas took third place at 2:07.90.

Jonathan Suckow swept the board with winning performances in the three-meter dive (425.85) and one-meter dive (388.28). Jayden Pantel put together runner-up showings in both events with scores of 390.08 in the 3M and 320.55 in the 1M.

Columbia capped the afternoon with the top-time in the 200 freestyle relay. The squad of Liu, Gwo, Frifeldt, and Gullick combined for a time of 1:22.40.

Up next, Columbia (5-2, 3-2 Ivy) will continue Ivy League play at Brown on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m.

Press Release – James Madison:

Lewisburg, Pa. – The James Madison swimming and diving team headed north for a dual meet against Bucknell on Sunday afternoon and capped off a perfect weekend with a 155-88 victory. The Dukes improve to 7-2 on the season as the Bison fell to 5-3.

JMU claimed the top spot in nine of the 13 events, highlighted by a sweep on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards and a first and second place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

MEET NOTES

JMU started the day with a second and third place finish in the 400 medley relay. Bonnie Zhang , Katie Parker , Jillian Breeger and Quinn MacMillan garnered a 3:51.82 finish for second place.

, , and garnered a 3:51.82 finish for second place. Julianna Jones swims a season best in the 1000 freestyle with a 10:17.00 finish. She finished 19 seconds faster than her teammate Kelly Long ‘s second place finish of 10:36.51.

swims a season best in the 1000 freestyle with a 10:17.00 finish. She finished 19 seconds faster than her teammate ‘s second place finish of 10:36.51. The Dukes took home first and second place finishes in the 200 freestyle led by senior MacMillan (1:53.44) and sophomore Kristie Darmody (1:55.51).

(1:55.51). Sydney Kirsch took the lead in the sprint portion of the day with a 24.05 finish in the 50 freestyle. Sophomore teammate Mackenzie Gring finished third in the event with a 24.42 mark.

took the lead in the sprint portion of the day with a 24.05 finish in the 50 freestyle. Sophomore teammate finished third in the event with a 24.42 mark. Hannah Lagod led the Dukes with a second place finish in the 400 IM with a 4:37.33 mark.

led the Dukes with a second place finish in the 400 IM with a 4:37.33 mark. On the boards, the Dukes swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions. Led by NCAA Zone qualifying marks from Emily Gross (270.38) and Hope Byrum (270.23) who finished first and second, respectively on the 1-meter board. Sarah Stim led the way on the 3-meter board with 261.00 points.

(270.38) and (270.23) who finished first and second, respectively on the 1-meter board. led the way on the 3-meter board with 261.00 points. Parker garnered a first place finish in the 200 butterfly with a 2:05.43 finish. This time is her second best in the event this season.

The Dukes continued to be a force off the blocks as they took home a first and second place finish in the 100 freestyle with Breeger (52.03) and Gring (52.98).

Zhang followed up her record breaking day against Richmond with a first place finish in the 200 backstroke in a personal season best time of 2:00.41.

Madison Oster (5:09.18) and Darmody (5:12.47) led the Dukes with a season and third place finish in the 500 freestyle.

(5:09.18) and Darmody (5:12.47) led the Dukes with a season and third place finish in the 500 freestyle. Parker ended the individual events for the day with a second place finish in the 200 breaststroke with a season best 2:20.81 mark.

The Dukes ended the day with a season best performance in the 200 freestyle relay as Zhang, Breeger, Gring and Kirsch teamed up for a 1:34.59 finish

QUOTING COACH PEDERSEN

“The girls did a good job racing and diving after a quick turn around from our meet yesterday and traveling this morning. We had a little bit of a sluggish start but got a lot better as the meet went on. Our divers did an excellent job on the boards backing up their strong performances yesterday. It was an excellent way to end our regular season. I am proud of the way they raced and competed.”

UP NEXT

The swimming Dukes are back in action on Feb. 2-4 as they head to Virginia Tech to compete in the Virginia Tech Invitational for their last meet before the CAA Championships, while the divers are at home for the JMU Diving Invitational on Feb. 3-4.

Press Release – Bucknell Men:

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men’s swimming & diving team dropped a 157-84 decision to Columbia on Sunday at Kinney Natatorium.

Before the meet, their last at home in 2017-18, the Bison honored seniors Kyle Bloom, Chris Devlin, Tarik Lott and Sam Rutan.

Devlin enjoyed a successful senior day, winning the 200 freestyle, touching the wall second in the 500 freestyle and leading off the third-place 400 medley relay. Devlin, Mitch Gavars (1,000 freestyle) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Charlie McFarland, Kevin Adams-Mardi, Matt McGoey and Jimmy Rush were Bucknell’s lone first-place finishers.

In addition, Garrett Sommer moved to seventh from eighth in Bison history in the 1-meter dive with his score of 259.73, a nearly seven-point improvement from his previous personal record.

Three members of the winning 200 freestyle relay, Adams-Mardi (50 freestyle), McGoey (400 IM) and Rush (100 freestyle), also took second in their respective individual events.

Other Bison who finished second were Kevin Flynn (200 backstroke) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Gavars, Jacob Lubinski, Flynn and Tom Gannon. McFarland (100 freestyle) and Rush (50 freestyle) added third-place finishes.

With the loss, the Bison fell to 2-6 (2-3 Patriot League) on the season. They next close out their dual meet schedule by traveling to Lehigh on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Updates to Bucknell’s Top 10

• Garrett Sommer: 7th in the 1-meter dive (259.73) – improved by 6.43 to move from 8th (253.30)

First Place

Chris Devlin – 200 freestyle, 1:42.31

Mitch Gavars – 1,000 freestyle, 9:46.18

Charlie McFarland, Kevin Adams-Mardi, Matt McGoey, Jimmy Rush – 200 freestyle relay, 1:25.71

Second Place

Kevin Adams-Mardi – 50 freestyle, 21.55

Chris Devlin – 500 freestyle, 4:40.51

Kevin Flynn – 200 backstroke, 1:55.11

Matt McGoey – 400 IM, 4:05.06

Jimmy Rush – 100 freestyle, 47.58

Mitch Gavars, Jacob Lubinski, Kevin Flynn, Tom Gannon – 200 freestyle relay, 1:30.60

Third Place

Charlie McFarland – 100 freestyle, 47.85

Jimmy Rush – 50 freestyle, 21.61

Chris Devlin, Chadd Cummings, Jacob Lubinski, Jack Rogers – 400 medley relay, 3:26.92

Press Release – Bucknell Women:

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women’s swimming & diving team fell to James Madison, 155-88, on Sunday at Kinney Natatorium.

Before the meet, their last at home in 2017-18, the Bison celebrated seniors Leah Bloodgood, Caroline Edelman, Grace Ford, Tally Ford, Julianna Foss, Sage Maggi and Maddi Marcheskie.

It was a freshman who ultimately stole in the show, with Maggie Wyngowski racing to two of Bucknell’s four first-place finishes. Wyngowski won the 200 breaststroke (2:20.23) and 400 IM (4:26.66); her time in the 200 breaststroke would have been slotted ninth in the Bison annals if she didn’t already own the third-fastest time (2:17.74).

Mia Haggerty (500 freestyle) and the 400 medley relay team of Emma Hadley, Bloodgood, Lindsay Smalec and Abigail Rosenbergalso touched the wall first.

Senior captains Edelman and Foss had strong performances in their final home meet. Foss took second in the 200 butterfly, posting a time of 2:05.74 that would have been slotted eighth in school history if she wasn’t already the record holder (2:00.26). Edelman finished third in the 100 freestyle and also anchored the third-place 200 freestyle relay.

Hadley (200 backstroke) and Rosenburg (50 freestyle) placed second in their respective events while Smalec raced to a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly. Bloodgood, a member of the first-place 400 medley relay team, also took third in the 200 breaststroke.

With the loss, the Bison fell to 5-3 (3-2 Patriot League) on the season. They next close out their dual meet schedule by traveling to Lehigh on Saturday, Jan. 20.

First Place

Mia Haggerty – 500 freestyle, 5:07.27

Maggie Wyngowski – 200 breatstroke, 2:20.23

Maggie Wyngowski – 400 IM, 4:26.66

Emma Hadley, Leah Bloodgood, Lindsay Smalec, Abigail Rosenberg, – 400 medley relay, 3:50.77

Second Place

Julianna Foss – 200 butterfly, 2:05.74

Emma Hadley – 200 backstroke, 2:02.61

Abigail Rosenberg – 50 freestyle 24.33

Third Place

Leah Bloodgood – 200 breaststroke, 2:23.13

Caroline Edelman – 100 freestyle, 53.12

Amanda Lauer – 1,000 freestyle, 10:36.59

Lindsay Smalec – 200 freestyle, 1:55.61

Lindsay Smalec – 200 butterfly, 2:08.39

Mary Weinstein – 400 IM, 4:40.81

Emily Gorham, Megan Koczur, Katherine O’Shea, Caroline Edelman – 200 freestyle relay, 1:38.21