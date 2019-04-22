Tennessee HS State Champ Alex Mays Commits to North Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Mays from Maryville, Tennessee has announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina for the class of 2023.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina! It’s always been a dream of mine to study and swim at one of the best universities in the country, and UNC is certainly one of them. I ultimately chose UNC because of their unparalleled academic and athletic resources, as well as the tight-knit and supportive team. Go Heels!”

Mays is a senior at Maryville High School. A USA Swimming All-American, he wrapped up his senior year high school season in February at the 2019 TISCA State Championships, winning the 200 medley relay (23.34 backstroke leadoff), finishing second in the 200 IM (1:51.95) and third in the 100 back (49.08), and swimming a leg on the runner-up 400 free relay (45.29). Mays does his year-round swimming with the club team Prime Aquatics. He is a Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in the 100/200 back and 400 IM. He recently picked up a slew of new times at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship: 50/100/200 free, 50/200 back, and 100/400 IM. He finaled in the 100 back, 200 back, and 400 IM. Last summer he swam the 200 free, 100/200 back and 400 IM at Cary Futures. He placed 4th in the 200 back and 18th in the 100 back and scored new LCM bests in the both backstrokes (59.34/2:06.46) and the 400 IM (4:45.76).

Mays will begin in the fall of 2019 with Adam Kerr, Andrew Rafalko, and Gavin Mayo. He will overlap two years with backstrokers Patrick Cusick, Tyler Hill, and Christopher Thames and three years with Tucker Burhans. At 2019 ACC Championships, Mays would have been just 1/10 away from scoring in the 200 back and about 1 second off in the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.30

100 back – 49.08

200 back – 1:47.29

200 IM – 1:51.95

400 IM – 3:59.75

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.