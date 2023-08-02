Tanner Falls Transfers From Army To St. Bonaventure With Conference Leading Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tanner Falls from Scottsdale, AZ has announced his transfer from Army to St. Bonaventure to use his COVID-19 fifth year. Falls made the announcement saying:

“After graduating from West Point and being presented with the opportunity to swim another year while getting my MBA, it was an easy decision for me to pursue my goals within the sport. I am thankful for everybody who has gotten me to this point, and I am excited for what Coach Mike Smiechowski and the SBU staff can achieve in the future.”

Falls spent four years at Army. This past season, Falls was second in the 200 free (1:36.03), sixth in the 100 free (44.36), and 11th in the 50 free (20.33) at the Patriot League Championships. He also made the ‘A’ final of the 200 free at Patriots in 2020 as well as 2022.

Falls’ best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.33 (2022 Army vs Navy Dual Meet)

100 free: 43.86 (2022 Army vs Navy Dual Meet)

200 free: 1:35.86 (2023 Patriot League Championships)

Falls told SwimSwam that “Unfortunately, I didn’t receive a medical waiver to serve the service commitment one incurs when deciding to stay at the academy after their sophomore year. That left me with the opportunity extremely late in my senior year to accept my diploma but leave the military with an honorable discharge.”

The St. Bonaventure men finished sixth out of eight teams at the 2023 Atlantic-10 Championships.

Falls’ best times have the potential to make a huge impact for the Bonnies. His best time in the 200 free would have captured the conference title this past season. In addition, his best time in the 100 would have been third and his best time in the 50 would have been fifth. Notably, the Bonnies had no ‘A’ finalists in the 100 free and had one ‘A’ finalist in the 50 and 200 frees.

In addition to his potential impact at the individual level, Falls also has the potential to be a huge boost to the team’s relays. His 100 and 200 frees would have been the fastest on the roster this past season and his 50 free would have been second on the roster. Notably, his 200 free best time is over two seconds faster than the team’s fastest from this season.

The team was sixth in the 400 and 800 free relays and seventh in the 200 free relay this past season at A-10s.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.