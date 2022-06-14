Sydney Griscavage Commits to In-State Cal for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Griscavage from Lafayette, California has announced her commitment to Cal for fall 2022.

Griscavage swims for Orinda Aquatics out of Moraga, CA. She is currently finishing up her senior year at College Preparatory School in Oakland, CA.

At the 2022 CIF North Coast Championships in May, Griscavage was third in the 50 free (23.60) and fifth in the 100 free (51.53). She also swam a 51.31 in the 100 freestyle in prelims which was a new best time.

A week later, she competed at the CIF State Championship. There she finished 11th in the 50 free (23.66) and 21st in the 100 free (51.91).

Her best short course yards times are:

50 free: 23.38

100 free: 51.31

Griscavage will not travel far as Lafayette is only about 20 minutes away from Cal’s campus. This is much different than previous trends as only nine out of Cal’s roster of 32 from this past season come from in-state. In addition to Griscavage, Abigail Herscu has also committed to Cal for next fall. Herscu is from Livermore, about 50 minutes from campus.

The Cal women finished second out of 8 teams at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships. It took times of 22.94 in the 50 free and 49.62 in the 100 free to score.

Cal’s Women’s team head coach Teri McKeever is currently on leave. Griscavage signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) back in November 2021. According to the NLI’s website, “The NLI you signed with an institution remains binding if the coach who recruited you leaves the institution with which you signed. When you sign an NLI, you sign with an institution and not with a coach or a specific team.”

