Schoenmaker, Hafnaoui, And Corbett Absent From 2022 World Champs FINA Entry List

FINA has uploaded the list of swimmers who have entered to race at the 2022 World Championships. To check out the list you can follow this link to get to the main meet page, select “Athletes”, and select “Swimming” under the “Discipline” filter. You can then see a full list of who is expected to race at the meet and you can also filter the list by nation.

Among those swimmers who are notably absent from this list are Olympic champions Tatjana Schoenmaker and Ahmed Hafnaoui, along with Olympians Kaylene Corbett and Bjorn Seeliger.

Schoenmaker disclosed earlier in 2022 that she wouldn’t be racing at this meet, but then she appeared on the South African roster that was released. Schoenmaker won gold in the 200 breaststroke at Tokyo 2020, hitting a new world record of 2:18.95. She also took silver to Lydia Jacoby in the 100 breaststroke, swimming a 1:05.22.

Schoenmaker raced at the 2019 World Championships and collected a silver medal in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:22.52. She also qualified for the 100 breaststroke final and placed 6th with a 1:06.60 and finished 17th in the 50 breaststroke with a 31.40.

Kaylene Corbett of South Africa is also absent from the list of entrants. Corbett raced to a 5th place finish in the 200 breaststroke at the Olympics in 2021, hitting a 2:22.06 in the final. Corbett was expected to race that event again in Budapest but according to FINA entry lists, won’t be there.

Considering that medalist Annie Lazor didn’t make the team, Evgenia Chikunova is not able to race, and Fanny Lecluyse has retired, only 200 breaststroke finalists from Tokyo 2020 will be back in the event this year in Lilly King, Molly Renshaw, and Abbie Wood.

Ahmed Hafnaoui was one of the biggest storylines of the Olympics in 2021 when he soared to victory in the men’s 400 freestyle, hitting a 3:43.36 to defeat Australia’s Jack McLoughlin (3:43.52) and Kieran Smith of the USA (3:43.94).

Another absence on this list of swimmers is Swedish Olympian Bjorn Seeliger who was listed on the Swedish World Championships roster that was released in May. Seeliger swam the 50 freestyle for Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics, placing 23rd in a 22.19. This would have been Seeliger’s debut World Championships.

Swimming begins in Budapest on June 18 and runs through the 25th.