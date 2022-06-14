Make History: Watch The Trailer For The 2022 FINA World Championships

The 2022 World Championships will kick off this weekend from Budapest, with swimmers getting their first chance in three years to be crowned (LC) world champion due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINA has released a hype video, an “official trailer” for the competition, which features highlights across all of the aquatic disciplines that will be contested in Budapest.

The video, which includes Fatboy Slim’s “Right Here, Right Now,” features some of the hometown Hungarian favorites, such as Kristof Milak, Katinka Hosszu and Boglarka Kapas, and finishes with the tagline: “Make History.”

Watch the video, courtesy of FINA’s YouTube channel, below: