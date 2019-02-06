SwimSwam Pulse: 70% Pick Stanford As Women’s #1

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which team should be #1 in our pre-conference championships Power Ranks:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be ranked #1 right now in the women’s NCAA?



Stanford – 70.2%

Michigan – 11.6%

Texas – 10.8%

Cal – 7.4%

70.2% of voters agreed that Stanford should be the #1 team in the nation in our final pre-conference championships NCAA Power Rankings.

The votes lined up pretty well with our actual Power Rankings, which came out this morning. Stanford was our unanimous #1, getting the top votes from all five rankers. Michigan was our #2, and the Wolverines also finished second in this poll, garnering 11.6% of the votes. Interestingly, fans were higher on Texas than we were, with the Longhorns finishing just five votes behind Michigan in our poll. That could suggest fans are more bullish about Texas’s postseason chances, but also could reflect a belief that Michigan is more likely to finish higher (hence the #2 in our rankings), but that Texas has more upside to finish 1st overall. The Longhorn relays have a chance to be special this year, and that’s certainly a key piece in powering a national title run.

We had Cal third in our rankings, with the Golden Bears getting two second-place ranks and three third-place picks. But only 7.4% of voters picked Cal as the current #1 team. Cal did just add key freshman Isabel Ivey to the roster at midseason, but star Amy Bilquist hasn’t swum her best yet this year.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters who should sit #1 in our men’s Power Ranks, coming next week:

Who should be #1 in our men's Power Ranks? Texas

Cal

Indiana

NC State

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner