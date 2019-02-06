Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nack, Mathews, Murtagh Garner Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

February 06th, 2019 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Chantal Nack, Minnesota

Sr. – Mankato, Minn. – Mankato West – Civil Engineering

  • Earned four first-place finishes last week against Northwestern and Purdue
  • Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 200 freestyle (1:46.84) and 200 backstroke (1:56.55)
  • Finished first with her 400 freestyle relay (3:23.22) and 800 freestyle relay (7:21.68) teams
  • Additionally, earned first place in the 500 freestyle (4:48.60) and second place in the 200 individual medley (2:01.34)
  • Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Lindsey Kozelsky (Oct. 31, 2018)

Diver of the Week

Jayah Mathews, Iowa

So. – Sydney, Australia – Brisbane Bayside State College – Criminology, Law and Justice

  • Finished first in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events against Western Illinois and Northern Iowa last week
  • Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score in the 1-meter (324.70) and 3-meter (380.20)
  • Tallied a career-best score in the 3-meter event
  • Earns her fourth career Diver of the Week award and third of the season
  • Last Iowa Diver of the Week: Jayah Mathews (Dec. 12, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Madison Murtagh, Penn State

Longwood, Fla. – Lake Brantley

  • Earned two first-place finishes against Villanova last week
  • Recorded first-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (4:55.64) and 1,000 freestyle (10:11.95)
  • Earns her third Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Madison Murtagh (Jan. 16, 2019)

