Nack, Mathews, Murtagh Garner Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Chantal Nack, Minnesota
Sr. – Mankato, Minn. – Mankato West – Civil Engineering
- Earned four first-place finishes last week against Northwestern and Purdue
- Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 200 freestyle (1:46.84) and 200 backstroke (1:56.55)
- Finished first with her 400 freestyle relay (3:23.22) and 800 freestyle relay (7:21.68) teams
- Additionally, earned first place in the 500 freestyle (4:48.60) and second place in the 200 individual medley (2:01.34)
- Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Lindsey Kozelsky (Oct. 31, 2018)
Diver of the Week
Jayah Mathews, Iowa
So. – Sydney, Australia – Brisbane Bayside State College – Criminology, Law and Justice
- Finished first in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events against Western Illinois and Northern Iowa last week
- Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score in the 1-meter (324.70) and 3-meter (380.20)
- Tallied a career-best score in the 3-meter event
- Earns her fourth career Diver of the Week award and third of the season
- Last Iowa Diver of the Week: Jayah Mathews (Dec. 12, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Madison Murtagh, Penn State
Longwood, Fla. – Lake Brantley
- Earned two first-place finishes against Villanova last week
- Recorded first-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (4:55.64) and 1,000 freestyle (10:11.95)
- Earns her third Freshman of the Week award
- Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Madison Murtagh (Jan. 16, 2019)
