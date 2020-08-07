SwimSwam Pulse: 40% Favor Moving Fall High School Sports To Winter/Spring

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how states should proceed with fall high school sports:

RESULTS

Question: What should be done with fall high school sports amid the pandemic?

Move fall sports to winter/spring seasons – 40.2%

Run fall sports as scheduled – 22.4%

Cancel fall sports – 18.7%

Postpone fall sports – 18.7%

40.2% of voters favor moving fall high school sports to a new season between winter and spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About half of that number (22.4%) favored running fall sports as scheduled. The issue of high school sports has become a big discussion as schools across the country make decisions on the 2020-2021 school year. As the pandemic flares up in some states, schools have been faced with a choice between multiple learning models: in-person, online distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.

Those academic decisions will also have some impact on school sports, which will have to operate under social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of the novel 2019 coronavirus and the related COVID-19 illness.

Swimming & diving – for girls, boys, or both – take place in the fall season in about 20 states. At least half of those states have already postponed their fall seasons, though most only postponed a few weeks and none have fully canceled fall sports yet.

The exact same number of voters picked postponing (18.7%) and canceling (18.7%) fall sports.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters which of the three known bidding cities they’d like to see host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials:

Which city should host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials? Omaha, Nebraska

Indianapolis, Indiana

St. Louis, Missouri View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner