SwimSwam Pulse: 40% Favor Moving Fall High School Sports To Winter/Spring

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how states should proceed with fall high school sports:
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how states should proceed with fall high school sports:
RESULTS
Question: What should be done with fall high school sports amid the pandemic?
- Move fall sports to winter/spring seasons – 40.2%
- Run fall sports as scheduled – 22.4%
- Cancel fall sports – 18.7%
- Postpone fall sports – 18.7%
40.2% of voters favor moving fall high school sports to a new season between winter and spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
About half of that number (22.4%) favored running fall sports as scheduled. The issue of high school sports has become a big discussion as schools across the country make decisions on the 2020-2021 school year. As the pandemic flares up in some states, schools have been faced with a choice between multiple learning models: in-person, online distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.
Those academic decisions will also have some impact on school sports, which will have to operate under social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of the novel 2019 coronavirus and the related COVID-19 illness.
Swimming & diving – for girls, boys, or both – take place in the fall season in about 20 states. At least half of those states have already postponed their fall seasons, though most only postponed a few weeks and none have fully canceled fall sports yet.
The exact same number of voters picked postponing (18.7%) and canceling (18.7%) fall sports.
