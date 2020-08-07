Rio Gold Medalist Van Rouwendaal Changes Coaches One Year To Tokyo

In addition to the news that NC State standout Nyls Korstanje is leaving his college home for the Eindhoven National Training Centre, another big announcement came out of the Netherlands today.

Sharon van Rouwendaal, 10k Olympic gold medalist from Rio, has ended her collaboration with longtime coach Philippe Lucas. After 7 successful years together, Van Rouwendaal has decided to make the move to Magdeburg, Germany training under German coach Bernd Berkhahn who already has Florian Wellbrock in his stable.

Wellbrock made history at the 2019 FINA World Championships by taking gold in both the men’s 1500m freestyle pool event, as well as the 10k open water race.

Van Rouwendaal says of her coaching change-up just a year out from the Tokyo Olympic Games, “In the last year I started to doubt too often and too strongly about the collaboration with Philippe. I have become an Olympic champion under his leadership and I am very grateful to him, but I am ready for change and something new.

“Last season I did a number of training internships with the group of Bernd Berkhahn, who is also the German national team coach, and I really liked it. I have now taken the plunge and I am very happy to be able to work in Bernd’s team. I can now prepare without worry and with full conviction for successful Games in Tokyo next year. ”