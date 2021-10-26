SwimSwam Breakdown: Jeanette’s Bullying, ISL Unrest, & Curry’s Practice 18.7

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Jeanette Ottesen‘s book release and what it means that she admits to the longterm bullying of former teammate Lotte Friis, ISL athlete’s nearly boycotting over continued league non-payments, and Brooks Curry throwing down a spicy practice swim at the end of a workout. See full list of topics below:
- Danish swimmer Jeanette Ottesen has just released her first book today, Thursday, October 20th, with the biography ‘Fri’ documenting the 33-year-old’s life in and out of the pool. Along with details on her aquatic triumphs within the book, however, there are details surrounding the ongoing bullying of retired Olympic medalist Lotte Friis at the hands of Ottesen.
- At the end of practice Tuesday night, LSU swimmers Brooks Curry (18.7) and Jack Jannasch (19.4) threw down fast swims in the 50 freestyle.
- Seto revealed to SwimSwam this week that he will soon be splitting his training time between the United States and Japan. He will begin this geo-split later this year, although the 27-year-old is keeping his actual U.S. locations under wraps for the time being.
- International Swimming League teams and athletes are mulling a boycott of the league’s upcoming playoff round that is set to begin on November 11 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. At issue is the lack of payment for athletes, staff, and contractors.
SINK or SWIM
- Will Kyle Chalmers breaks the 100 free world record in Kazan (last world cup stop) after dropping the #3 swim of all-time in Doha?
- Will Shaine Casas‘ return to the Texas A&M pool deck be amicable?
- After seeing Cal’s results in Utah, were commenters too harsh on Stanford’s results the week prior?
- Will we ever see another Duel in the Pool?
- What was more surprising in the ‘swimmers dancing’ realm: Adam Peaty moving to another round, or Pernille Blume winning another round?