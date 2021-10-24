Watch Kyle Chalmers Swim The 3rd Fastest 100 Freestyle In History: 45.03

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

SCM (25m)

Results

The third of four stops at the 2021 FINA World Cup took place from October 21-23 and featuted an electric 100 freestyle performance from Australia’s Kyle Chalmers. Chalmers notched a 45.03 to take gold in the event which marked a new personal best and Australian record, improving upon his own 45.54 from 2018 and Matthew Abood’s 45.64 from 2009.

Chalmers’ swim made him the 3rd fastest 100 freestyler in history behind Amaury Leveaux who holds the record at 44.94 from back in 2009 and Vlad Morozov who swam a 44.95 in 2018. That makes Chalmers just 0.04 seconds away from joining the super-elite sub-44 second club and only 0.10 seconds away from setting a new world record.

Chalmers has ample opportunities to challenge the mark in the coming months as he’s expected to race for London Roar during the ISL playoffs, may race for Australia at the upcomming Short Course World Championships, and then at the ISL finale in early 2022.

Check out the full race video where Chalmers delivered his show-stopping swim alongside the likes of second place finiser Vlad Morozov (46.31), Hwang Sunwoo (46.46), Jesse Puts (47.34), and Blake Pieroni (47.59):

Video courtesty of FINA