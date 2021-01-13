Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Breaststroke Inspo From Cody Miller

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
2021 Squad Goals
10.
I’m cheering for Team Benny!
9.
The pool of dreams😍🌊 @lborouniversity Pool is home to @britishswimming, @BritTri & @Lboroswimming🏊🏽♀️
We’ve been paying homage to some of the world’s leading swimmers, based here at Loughborough, in our latest revamp😍
Loughborough Sport is proudly partnered with @ArenaPeople💙 pic.twitter.com/YXXEzVwd8j
— Loughborough Sport (@LboroSport) January 8, 2021
I’ve never felt more intimidated by a wall.
8.
DKWTG (dolphin kick with the girls).
7.
Leave a comment with a score out of 10. I give it an 8.
6.
Sending a huge congrats to dual Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist @DavoMcKeon on a wonderful career following his retirement from competitive swimming. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/xjprUP0f1q
— Swimming Australia (@SwimmingAUS) January 7, 2021
Cheers to a wonderful career David!
5.
Insert muscle emoji here.
4.
Flooooooooof.
3.
A lovely message from some fo the swimmers at Loughborough NTC group. Thank you for your words of encouragement#teamcrawley #TeamFINIS #TeamYSN #whatcanyoudo @FINISswim @TeamYSN_ @activesussex @sussexasa @swimsoutheast @Swim_England @britishswimming @swimswamnews @HenrySmithUK pic.twitter.com/YiTvYpdCTm
— CrawleySC (@CrawleySC1964) January 10, 2021
Good vibes only in this vid!
2.
5-time Olympic gold medalist @Nathangadrian was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he loves: swimming.
Catch his story on today's episode of One Team: #ThePowerOfSports with @CoreyRobinson13 at 11:30am ET on NBC. pic.twitter.com/8Z7t5ojfox
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) January 9, 2021
We Love Nathan 2021.
1.
Everything’s a breaststroke set if you’re brave enough 🙂 https://t.co/k9hK7PME48
— Cody Miller (@swimiller) January 6, 2021
Consider me not brave.
