Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Breaststroke Inspo From Cody Miller

by Ben Dornan 0

January 13th, 2021 News

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

2021 Squad Goals

10.

I’m cheering for Team Benny!

9.

I’ve never felt more intimidated by a wall.

8.

DKWTG (dolphin kick with the girls).

7.

Leave a comment with a score out of 10. I give it an 8.

6.

Cheers to a wonderful career David!

5.

Insert muscle emoji here.

4.

Flooooooooof.

3.

Good vibes only in this vid!

2.

We Love Nathan 2021.

1.

Consider me not brave.

