Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Breaststroke Inspo From Cody Miller

We're back with swimming's TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

2021 Squad Goals

10.

I’m cheering for Team Benny!

9.

The pool of dreams😍🌊 @lborouniversity Pool is home to @britishswimming, @BritTri & @Lboroswimming🏊🏽‍♀️ We’ve been paying homage to some of the world’s leading swimmers, based here at Loughborough, in our latest revamp😍 Loughborough Sport is proudly partnered with @ArenaPeople💙 pic.twitter.com/YXXEzVwd8j — Loughborough Sport (@LboroSport) January 8, 2021

I’ve never felt more intimidated by a wall.

8.

DKWTG (dolphin kick with the girls).

7.

Leave a comment with a score out of 10. I give it an 8.

6.

Sending a huge congrats to dual Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist @DavoMcKeon on a wonderful career following his retirement from competitive swimming. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/xjprUP0f1q — Swimming Australia (@SwimmingAUS) January 7, 2021

Cheers to a wonderful career David!

5.

Insert muscle emoji here.

4.

Flooooooooof.

3.

Good vibes only in this vid!

2.

5-time Olympic gold medalist @Nathangadrian was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he loves: swimming. Catch his story on today's episode of One Team: #ThePowerOfSports with @CoreyRobinson13 at 11:30am ET on NBC. pic.twitter.com/8Z7t5ojfox — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) January 9, 2021

We Love Nathan 2021.

1.

Everything’s a breaststroke set if you’re brave enough 🙂 https://t.co/k9hK7PME48 — Cody Miller (@swimiller) January 6, 2021

Consider me not brave.

