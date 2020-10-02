SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: Race Start Progression

SwimSwam thanks SwimmersBest for sponsoring “Drill of the Month.” This is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches all over the world.

September’s SwimmersBest Drill of the Month comes to us from the Raleigh Swim Association in Raleigh, NC.

RSA recently posted a detailed race start progression on Twitter. The progression breaks down the dive to its simplest body movements. This progression works on 3 main movements: jumping, pulling with the arms, and dolphin kicks.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE VIDEO TO WORK ON YOUR STARTS:

2/4) 4 Blastoffs with Fast Dolphins 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YM7YyUTmNe — swimRSA (@swim_RSA) September 28, 2020

4/4) Race Start with Breakout The goal is to combine all three elements into a fully engaged race start. The arms pull through the block as practiced on the one-step exit. The legs and hips drive through as you shoot into the streamline and underwaters from your blastoffs. pic.twitter.com/VmEgBiXoI3 — swimRSA (@swim_RSA) September 28, 2020

ABOUT SWIMMERSBEST

SwimmersBest is leading the way for the future of swim training equipment. The company offers a broad range of solutions for improving stroke technique, kick technique, and breathing technique. They provide swimmers, coaches, and teams with the tools they need to balance technique training with conditioning training. By combining the best drills with the best tools, the SwimmersBest products give swimmers instant tactile feedback so they can adjust their technique efficiently. The old way of having coaches constantly remind swimmers of their individual problems has proven to offer very little improvement in technique. All SwimmersBest products are designed to constantly ‘talk to the swimmers’ so they can feel the problems and make corrections. This unique approach means the swimmers are given negative feedback for incorrect stroke technique, which compels the swimmers to quickly correct the problem on their own. With a constant flow of new innovative product designs, SwimmersBest is a company that will continue to deliver solutions you need.

Swimming gear news courtesy of SwimmersBest, a SwimSwam partner.