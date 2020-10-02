QUIZ: Can You Name Every World Swimming Champion Of the 2010s?

Can you name every individual World Champion in swimming in the past decade?

Test your knowledge with our latest quiz, which compiles the gold medalists in every individual event from the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 FINA World Swimming Championships.

A few notes:

The quiz only covers long course World Championships – not the short course version

The time period is the decade of the 2010s – that means the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Championships

Individual events only – relays not included

Pool swimming only – not open water

The quiz accepts first & last names, or last names only. We’ve tried to cover some common misspellings, but you’ll need to at least be in the ballpark

Swimmers are listed with their country and with the events where they won a World Championships gold medal

