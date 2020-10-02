Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

QUIZ: Can You Name Every World Swimming Champion Of the 2010s?

Can you name every individual World Champion in swimming in the past decade?

Test your knowledge with our latest quiz, which compiles the gold medalists in every individual event from the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 FINA World Swimming Championships.

A few notes:

  • The quiz only covers long course World Championships – not the short course version
  • The time period is the decade of the 2010s – that means the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Championships
  • Individual events only – relays not included
  • Pool swimming only – not open water
  • The quiz accepts first & last names, or last names only. We’ve tried to cover some common misspellings, but you’ll need to at least be in the ballpark
  • Swimmers are listed with their country and with the events where they won a World Championships gold medal

 

If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:

You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.

swimfan210_
4 minutes ago

53/77 missed some names from earlier in the decade

Last edited 4 minutes ago by swimfan210_
CACrushers
16 seconds ago

No shot i have enough willpower to resist this Friday afternoon distraction

