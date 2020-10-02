Michigan To Swim Timed Finals For High School Girls State Meet

Michigan has adjusted its high school girls state swim meet to be a timed final event, while splitting diving to multiple sites.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced major changes to high school sports seasons. For states with swimming & diving among fall sports, that’s caused some major disruptions to the traditional high school swim season.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced the changes today. In Michigan’s lower peninsula, girls swimming & diving is a fall sport, while boys swimming & diving is a winter sport. The state’s upper peninsula runs both boys and girls swimming & diving as winter sports.

The state will hold its girls State Swimming Championship on Saturday, November 21. Instead of the traditional prelims/finals format, the meet will run timed finals in all events to limit the number of people in the facility at the same time.

Diving, meanwhile, will be split between three different sites on Friday, November 20. Results will be combined to determine the overall swimming & diving team champions.

the MHSAA announced the changes for both swimming and cross country today.