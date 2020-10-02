Missouri Keeps Backstroker Mara Manion In-State for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mara Manion of Columbia Swim Club will stay hyper-local with a verbal commitment to the Missouri Tigers for next fall. Manion is a senior at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Mo.

Words can’t describe how excited I am to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at The University of Missouri!!! As a long time Tiger fan, I have plenty of these shirts in my closet haha. I can’t wait for what the future holds! Go Tigers

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.69

100 free – 52.27

50 back – 25.92

100 back – 55.04

200 back – 2:02.86

At the 2020 Missouri HS Class 2 State Championships, Manion was the 100 back runner-up (57.35), while she placed seventh in the 100 free (53.25).

Manion will join a Missouri backstroke group led by current sophomore Meredith Rees, who went lifetime bests in her freshman season last year in all three backstroke distances (24.79/52.00/1:54.48). Sarah Thompson, who leads Mizzou currently after going 51.07/1:52.88 in the backstrokes last year, is currently a senior.

Manion joins Brecken Merkel, Abbey Taute, Ashley Gill, Colleen Duffy and Taylor Williams in the Mizzou class of 2025.

