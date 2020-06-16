IHSA A-Finalist Abbey Taute Verbally Commits to Mizzou for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abbey Taute, a rising senior at St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, has verbally committed to Missouri’s class of 2025. Taute trains club with the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri!! Beyond thankful for my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their continuous support throughout this journey. Can’t wait to join the ZOU family!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:50.26

500 free – 4:52.57

1650 free – 17:01.18

100 back – 57.77

200 back – 2:00.82

Taute, who stands at six-foot-four, is a Scholastic All-American. At the 2019 IHSA State Championships last season, Taute finished fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free. Last summer, Taute finished 10th in the 200 back at the 2019 NCSA Summer Champs (2:17.70). She also competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, her highest finish (30th) coming in the 500 free.

Mizzou will graduate their top two freestylers, SJ Porter (1:46.9) and Molly Gowans (1:47.7), after the 2020-21 season. She’ll have one season of overlap with Allison Bloebaum and Ana Pozder, who led the Tigers in the 500 free last year. Both were 4:48.

At the 2020 SEC Champs, it took a 1:47.0 and a 4:48.2 to make C-finals in the 200 free and 500 free, respectively. Mizzou didn’t have a scorer in either event.

Taute joins Colleen Duffy and Taylor Williams in Mizzou’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

