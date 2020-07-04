4x Louisiana HS State Champion Ashley Gill Picks Mizzou for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lafayette, Louisiana-native Ashley Gill has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Missouri beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Gill attends Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. The rising senior is a 4-time LHSAA Division 4 State Champion, having won the 100 back and 100 fly as a junior and the 100 free and 100 back during her sophomore season. In November, she broke the LHSAA Division 4 record in the 100 fly with her winning 55.60. She also won the backstroke by 6 seconds 57.68, swam fly (24.34) on the winning 200 medley relay, and led off (52.88) the state-champion 400 free relay.

Gill swims year-round for City of Lafayette Aquatics and is a Winter Juniors and NSCA qualifier. She won the 50 free (23.60) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (56.39), and took 3rd in the 100 free (52.37) and 100 back (57.05) at the 2020 Louisiana Senior State Championships in February.

“I am super pumped to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Missouri! I am extremely thankful to continue my athletic and academic careers. A huge thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches that have shaped me into the swimmer I am today!”

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.32

100 back – 56.75

200 back – 2:04.96

100 fly – 55.60

Gill will join Abbey Taute, Colleen Duffy, and Taylor Williams in the Mizzou class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.