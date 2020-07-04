World Jr Championships Semi-Finalist Fernanda Celidonio Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brazilian swimmer Fernanda Celidonio has verbally committed to the University of Louisville. She is expected to arrive for the 2021-2022 season.

Celidonio represents the latest in a strong Brazil-to-Louisville pipeline for Brazilian-born head coach Arthur Albiero. His second NCAA Champion as the head coach at Louisville was Brazilian-born Joao de Lucca, and the Cardinals will also bring in World Junior Championships medalist Murilo Sartori to join the men’s team as part of the class of 2021. The pair will join another Brazilian, Maria Sumida, who will be a rising senior in the fall of 2021, as well as another class of 2021 commitment, Gustavo Saldo.

Celidonio, who trains with Minas Tenis in the capital of Brasilia, is primarily an IMer and backstroker. She represented Brazil at the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. She also represented Brazil at the ISF World School Championships in 2019, and at the South American Junior Championships in 2017.

Best Times in LCM, SCM, SCY Conversions:

LCM SCM SCY (Conversion) 50 free 26.93 27.39 23.54 100 free 58.18 57.22 50.97 50 back 28.92 27.68 25.55 100 back 1:02.43 1:00.68 54.66 200 back 2:17.54 2:11.86 1:58.79 200 IM 2:18.49 2:18.40 2:01.88

She joins a class of 2021 that includes Adry Kasemets, German swimmer Kim Herkel, and Madie Hall. In a class that has been heavy with sprint freestylers and breaststrokers so far, Celidonio is the first backstroker.

