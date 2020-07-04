Team Elite Suits Up for Friday Afternoon Time Trial in San Diego

A group of pros based out of the Team Elite training group in San Diego, the largest pro group in the US not connected to a college, suited up on Friday for some afternoon time trial racing.

After a morning lift and an afternoon hour of core and agility work, members of the team got on the blocks to test their early quarantine training at Plunge San Diego in Belmont Park, one of a few facilities where the team has found pool time to train since the facility reopened in early June.

Racing was done in yards in a 5-foot deep pool. As part of the test, athletes were told to hold their new strokes learned during quarantine. Each swimmer was given 2 or 3 attempts at their swims.

Among the highlight results of the time trial racing: