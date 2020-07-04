Team Elite Suits Up for Friday Afternoon Time Trial in San Diego

A group of pros based out of the Team Elite training group in San Diego, the largest pro group in the US not connected to a college, suited up on Friday for some afternoon time trial racing.
After a morning lift and an afternoon hour of core and agility work, members of the team got on the blocks to test their early quarantine training at Plunge San Diego in Belmont Park, one of a few facilities where the team has found pool time to train since the facility reopened in early June.
Racing was done in yards in a 5-foot deep pool. As part of the test, athletes were told to hold their new strokes learned during quarantine. Each swimmer was given 2 or 3 attempts at their swims.
Among the highlight results of the time trial racing:
- Dylan Carter, a Trinidad & Tobago national and Commonwealth Games silver medalist who swam collegiately at USC, posted a 19.3 in the 50 yard free. His lifetime best in the event is 19.04.
- Alyssa Marsh, a recent Duke grad and David Marsh‘s daughter, swam 22.1 and 22.0 in her two 50 yard free attempts. Her lifetime best in the 50 free is 21.78.
- Mexican National Teamer Miguel Chavez swam 55.5 in the 100 yard breaststroke, racing against former LSU Tiger and future NC State Wolfpack’er Cam Karkoska, who posted 55.9.
- Abrahm Devine swam a 1:16.6 in a 150 yard backstroke from a push. That swim was done as 100 yards ‘controlled’ with a ‘let it rip’ last 50. That’s about a 51.0 pace per 100 yards.
- US National Teamer Jacob Pebley swam a 1:14.2 in a 150 yard backstroke from a push. Like Divine, it was 100 yards ‘controlled’ with a full-out final 50. Pebley split his swim 49.7 on the 100 yard ‘controlled’ followed by a 24.5 on the last 50.
- Devine, who is a member of the US National Team in the 200 IM, also swam a 56.2 in the 100 breaststroke. His best official time in that race is a 1:00.39 from 2014, when he was still in high school.
- Pebley also time-trialed 43.9 in the 100 yard free.
- Former UCLA Bruin Linnea Mack, one of the newer members of Team Elite, swam a 48.0 in the 100 yard free using a rebuilt freestyle stroke. Her lifetime best, from the 2017 Pac-12 Championships, is a 47.77.
I don’t get why yards and why time trial when they just got back in their pool? No Kathleen or Deloof sisters?