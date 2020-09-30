Brecken Merkel De-Commits from Iowa, Chooses Mizzou for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aquajets Swim Team’s Brecken Merkel is headed to Mizzou next fall, joining their class of 2025. She’s a senior at Edina High School in the Twin Cities area.

Merkel was initially committed to Iowa but has de-committed after Iowa announced it would be cutting the swim program.

“I am extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Missouri. A huge thank you to everyone that has helped me through these uncertain times! Go Tigers!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 51.54

100 fly – 55.66

200 fly – 2:00.97

200 IM – 2:03.58

400 IM – 4:24.96

Merkel was a double A-finalist at the 2019 Minnesota AA HS State Championships, placing third in the 200 IM (2:04.26) and sixth in the 100 fly (56.19). She also led off both of Edina High School’s free relays at that meet, which both finished runner-up. Last summer, Merkel reached the 200m fly A-final at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships, placing seventh in 2:16.44 after going a lifetime best 2:16.15 in prelims to come within two seconds from the Olympic Trials cut.

Last fall, Merkel switched clubs from Edina Swim Club to the Aquajets; she’s raced a few meets this summer post-quarantine and went a lifetime best 2:23.77 in the 200 breast in August.

Mizzou returns sprint butterfliers Sarah Thompson and Meredith Rees this year, and Rees will have two years of overlap with Merkel. Mizzou just graduated Azra Avdic, their top 200 butterflier last year (1:59.47), while their next-best last year, Danielle Hepler (1:59.49), has transferred to Texas A&M after two seasons with Mizzou.

Merkel joins Abbey Taute, Ashley Gill, Colleen Duffy and Taylor Williams in the Mizzou class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.