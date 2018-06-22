SwimMAC Free/Flyer Janie Smith to Continue Family Legacy at South Carolina

Janie Smith, a rising senior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina in 2019-20. Her older brother, Jack Smith, was a junior for the Gamecocks this year; he will hand the family baton to Janie in the fall of 2019.

Smith contributed to the Meyers Park girls’ team’s 4th-place finish at the 2018 NCHSAA 4A State Championships in February, placing 5th in the 50 free (23.79) and 5th in the 100 fly (56.35). She also swam fly on the runner-up medley relay and led off the 3rd-place 400 free relay.

Swimming for SwimMAC Carolina at Winter Juniors East, she competed n the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly and went a PB in the 50 free. Smith jumpstarted her 2018 long course season by knocking out a handful of lifetime bests at the 2018 Charlotte UltraSwim Invite. Those included a Winter Nationals cut in the 50 free (26.61) and PBs in the 100 free, 50 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.72

100 free – 50.74

200 free – 1:51.65

100 fly – 55.30

200 IM – 2:07.25

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].