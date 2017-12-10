SwimMAC Carolina, Mason Manta Rays Come Away With Juniors-East Titles

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The SwimMAC Carolina girls’ team and the Mason Manta Rays boys’ team won their respective titles this weekend at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet. SwimMAC took the combined title, with the Carmel Swim Club placing 2nd and Mason 3rd.

The spectacular thing about SwimMAC’s combined team title, and women’s title, is that they did it without winning a single event. They were able to rack up points with a pile of 2nd-place finishes, and with a ton of relay depth: the girls earned both 2nd and 3rd place points in two relays (800 free, 400 free) in this meet, which is good for 66 points.

The girls’ runners-up from the Nashville Aquatic Club won a ton of events and broke a lot of records at the hands of sisters Alex and Gretch Walsh, and their very-capable teammates, but with only ‘A’ relays to show, they didn’t have the depth to compete with SwimMAC in the team scoring battle. B relays alone scored SwimMAC 126 points at the meet. If the team were only made up of the 5 swims from B relays, that’s enough points to have been 9th alone at the meet.

The Mason boys, on the other hand, won their side by way of a significant number of victories:

200 medley (Carson Foster, Jake Foster, Jacob McDonald, Adam Chaney – 1:27.58)

200 IM (Carson Foster – 1:43.79)

400 medley (Carson Foster, Jake Foster, McDonald, Chaney – 3:13.68)

200 back (Carson Foster – 1:41.66)

200 breast (Jake Foster – 1:55.54)

Their 5 event wins was the most of any team at the meet (with Drew Kibler and the Carmel Swim Club boys earning 4).

SwimMAC depth again kept things close, especially after their ‘A’ relay in the opening 200 medley relay hurt them early. Without that disqualification, they would’ve taken all 3 titles at the meet.

The final scoring order of the combined teams is similar to last year’s, with the top two (SwimMAC Carolina and Carmel) being the same as they were last year. The big movers-up-the-ladder were the Mason Manta Rays, who were just 9th overall last year and jumped all the way to 3rd this season. While the boys’ team won a lot of headlines, the girls’ team had their best-ever finish of 7th.

The Bolles School, meanwhile, who were in that 3rd position last season, slipped all the way to 12th.

Final Team Scoring – Top 5

Combined:

SwimMAC Carolina – 841.5 Carmel Swim Club – 549 Mason Manta Rays – 512 Marlins of Raleigh – 345 SwimAtlanta – 273

Boys’:

Mason Manta Rays – 346 SwimMAC Carolina – 327.5 Carmel Swim Club – 311 Dayton Raiders – 245 SwimAtlanta – 235

Girls’: