Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swedish Swim Coach Fatally Falls From Hotel In Thailand

A 60-year-old swim coach from Sweden fell to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Pattaya, Thailand, local outlets are reporting.

According to authorities, Pattaya police received a report of an incident at 2:06 a.m. on Feb. 4. They rushed to the scene at an unidentified hotel on Pattaya Third Road along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Authorities found a lifeless body at the hotel entrance. The name of the deceased has not been released but was identified as a 60-year-old Swedish swim coach. They fell from the third floor, approximately 15 meters from the ground, of the hotel. The body sustained serious injuries including multiple fractures.

A security guard who witnessed the event said he saw a dark figure falling from the third floor and rushed to the scene and immediately contacted police.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of struggle on the victim’s body. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

In what is reported to be a completely unrelated event, a 69-year-old British man fell to his death from a different hotel in Pattaya that same morning.

The two coinciding deaths have resulted in Pattaya, which has the reputation of being a sex-tourism hub, into investigating the safety and security of tourists in the region.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!