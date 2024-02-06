Swedish Swim Coach Fatally Falls From Hotel In Thailand

A 60-year-old swim coach from Sweden fell to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Pattaya, Thailand, local outlets are reporting.

According to authorities, Pattaya police received a report of an incident at 2:06 a.m. on Feb. 4. They rushed to the scene at an unidentified hotel on Pattaya Third Road along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Authorities found a lifeless body at the hotel entrance. The name of the deceased has not been released but was identified as a 60-year-old Swedish swim coach. They fell from the third floor, approximately 15 meters from the ground, of the hotel. The body sustained serious injuries including multiple fractures.

A security guard who witnessed the event said he saw a dark figure falling from the third floor and rushed to the scene and immediately contacted police.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of struggle on the victim’s body. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

In what is reported to be a completely unrelated event, a 69-year-old British man fell to his death from a different hotel in Pattaya that same morning.

The two coinciding deaths have resulted in Pattaya, which has the reputation of being a sex-tourism hub, into investigating the safety and security of tourists in the region.