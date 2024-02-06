McIntosh, Ledecky & Finke Head To Southern Zone South Sectionals In Orlando

2024 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

Thursday, February 8 – Sunday, February 11, 2024

Orlando, Florida

Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

The field will be primarily comprised of age group swimmers, but some of the world’s best will also be in attendance this weekend at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships in Orlando.

Headlining the action will be reigning world champions Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky and defending Olympic champion Bobby Finke.

In addition to Ledecky and Finke, other members of Florida’s pro group such as Kieran Smith, Natalie Hinds, Mark Szaranek and Nina Kucheran will be in the field, though Caeleb Dressel is absent from the entry list.

Ledecky is entered in essentially all of her primary and secondary events, while McIntosh is taking on some of her ‘off’ events.

Barring scratches, the two will go head-to-head in the 100 free and 800 free, while Ledecky is also entered in the 400 IM and the 200, 400 and 1500 free. In addition to the 100 and 800 free, McIntosh will also contest the 50 free, 100 back and 200 breast.

NOTABLE ENTRIES

Other notable entrants include McIntosh’s training partner with the Sarasota Sharks Bailey O’Regan, 14-year-old Laker Swim standout Rylee Erisman, and intriguing breaststroke talent McKenzie Siroky.