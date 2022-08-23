SURGE Strength Webinar: Dryland Priorities for a New Season

SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland learning opportunity so mark your calendars! The Dryland Priorities for a New Season Webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE DRYLAND PRIORITIES FOR A NEW SEASON WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Swimmers that want to know the most important components of a dryland program for the new season will greatly benefit from attending this SURGE Strength Webinar. Learn the basics that every dryland training program should include. During the webinar you will learn what dryland looks like that leads to better swimming performance.

COACHES:

If you want to know the most important elements in a dryland program for the upcoming season then this is a must attend webinar. Learn how to create dryland routines for your swimmers to do at practice.

PARENTS:

Do you know the most important elements for a dryland program? If not attending this webinar will greatly help you and your swimmer. You’ll learn how to properly go about dryland training that will have long term developmental value and that ultimately leads to faster swimming.

WHEN IS THE DRYLAND PRIORITIES FOR A NEW SEASON WEBINAR?

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30th AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! You can still register for free and a replay link will be sent out following the live presentation.

MORE DRYLAND RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!