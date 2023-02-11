Summer McIntosh Posts Big Time Drops in 100 Breast, 100 Fly at Orlando Sectionals

2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO)

February 9-12, 2023

Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Summer McIntosh is off to a blazing fast start to 2023.

The 16-year-old Canadian added two huge personal-best times to her tally in the 100-meter breaststroke and 100 butterfly at the Orlando Sectionals on Friday, one day after debuting with a new lifetime best in the 800 free (8:20.19) that ranks second in the world this season.

McIntosh began her evening with the 100 breast, where she clocked a 1:10.39 to shave nearly four seconds off her previous best from last May’s Mare Nostrum stop in Canet-en-Roussillon. That time was good enough for a slim victory ahead of Sarasota Sharks teammates Danica Aten (1:11.00) and Gracie Weyant (1:11.73). Aten, just 14 years old, dropped more than six seconds off her previous best to take over the top time this season by more than three seconds and move up to No. 30 all time in the girls’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) rankings.

McIntosh had just one event’s worth of rest after her 100 breast, but she still threw down another personal best in the 100 fly with a time of 57.92. That’s more than two seconds faster than her previous best from last summer’s World Championships, where she won the 200 fly while setting a new world junior record. Only Swedish standout Louise Hansson has been sub-58 in the event this season.

Top 2022-23 Performers, Women’s 100 Fly

Louise Hansson, 57.25 Regan Smith, 57.65 Hiroko Makino, 57.73 Summer McIntosh, 57.92 Ai Soma, 58.24

McIntosh triumphed in the 100 fly by more than two seconds as Laker Swimming 17-year-old Addison Reese, a Kentucky commit, placed second in 1:00.21. Reese shaved nearly a second off her previous best from last February.

Reese’s Laker Swimming teammate, 16-year-old Ryan Erisman, recorded a massive new lifetime best in the 400 IM to win the event and climb the NAG rankings in the process. Erisman reached the wall in 4:22.12, nearly seven seconds ahead of the field. He shattered his previous best from last summer by almost eight seconds, becoming the fastest 16-year-old this season and the No. 21 performer ever in the boys’ 15-16 NAG.

Other Day 2 Winners: