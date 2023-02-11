Michigan Recruit Hannah Bellard (Club Wolverine) Clocks New PB of 16:11.30 in the 1650

2023 Michigan Open

Friday-Sunday, February 10-12, 2023

Oakland University, Rochester, MI

SCY (25 yards)

The 2023 Michigan Open, hosted by OLY, is taking place this weekend at Oakland University in Rochester, MI. As usual, Friday night’s action featured distance events.

Club Wolverine 17-year-old Hannah Bellard ripped a new personal best by 12 seconds in the women’s 1650 free tonight. Bellard, a Michigan recruit, clocked a 16:11.30, blowing away her previous personal best of 16:23.63, which she had swum in November of 2021. She also won the race by a full minute tonight.

Bellard is set to swim the 100 fly, 200 back, 100 free, 200 free, 50 free, and 400 IM over the next two days.

A trio of Oakland swimmers posted personal bests in the men’s 1650 tonight. Freshman Kieron Bezuidenhout won the race, swimming a 15:54.99. It was a personal best for the 18-year-old by a little over five seconds, also marking his first time under 16:00 in the event. His previous best was a 16:00.09, which he swam last March.

Next in was Oakland sophomore Bora Kutlu, who touched second with a 15:57.74. Kutlu’s performance also marked his first time under 16:00 in the event. A native of Turkey, Kutlu’s personal best in the event was a 16:10.43, which he swam a the Horizon League Championships last February as a freshman.

Another sophomore, Aidan Boldt, blew away his lifetime best in the event. Boldt took third tonight, posting a 16:00.89. That swim cleared his previous best of 16:18.45 by nearly 18 seconds. Notably, his previous best was swum at the Michigan Open last February.

Behind the Oakland trio, Club Wolverine 14-year-old Sam Campbell came in fourth tonight, swimming a 16:04.54. Like his Oakland counterparts, Campbell’s swim tonight marks a personal best. His previous mark was a 16:15.68, which he swam last March at the Michigan Age Group Championships.

Supernova swim team 10-year-old Riley Massoglia won the 10&U girls 500 free tonight, swimming a 5:56.09. It was a big swim for Massoglia, marking her first time under 6:00 in the 500.

In another best time performance, Club Wolverine 12-year-old Antonio Belleza won the boys 11-12 500 free in 5:15.04. Belleza’s personal best was a 5:22.19, which he notably swam just two weeks ago. SAC 11-year-old Sam Eroh was second behind Belleza, swimming a 5:17.32, which clipped his previous best by 0.14 seconds.

Another CW 12-year-old, Victoria Setyabudhy, won the 11-12 girls 400 IM decisively tonight, clocking a 4:53.05. Setyabudhy won the event by 16 seconds, taking 15 seconds off her personal best in the process.

