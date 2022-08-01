Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Women’s 200 IM Results

In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.

The previous world junior record was 2:08.91, set by American Leah Hayes as she won bronze at the 2022 Worlds.

Split Comparison: McIntosh vs. Hayes WJRs

McIntosh – 2022 Commonwealth Games Hayes – 2022 Worlds 50 27.26 28.16 100 59.78 (32.52) 1:00.72 (32.56) 150 1:38.89 (39.11) 1:38.11 (37.52) 200 2:08.70 (29.81) 2:08.91 (30.80)

From the splits, you can see that McIntosh shines on the fly and free legs, unsurprising considering that she also won medals in the 200 fly and 400 free at Worlds. Their splits on backstroke are comparable, though McIntosh’s fly leg had her ahead of the record line. On the breaststroke leg though, Hayes out-splits her by over a second, leaving her chasing the record with a 50 to go. McIntosh got her hand on the wall .82 seconds ahead of silver medalist McKeown, but it was a much closer call with the record, as she broke it by .21 seconds.

At Worlds, McIntosh didn’t race the 200 IM, but if she adds the event to her program, we could see her and Hayes battling it out for years to come.

McIntosh just missed the Canadian Record, which Sydney Pickrem set at 2:08.61 in 2019.

On the last day of competition, McIntosh will race the 400 free and go head-t0-head with Ariarne Titmus.