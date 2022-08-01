Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.)

So far in Birmingham, Scott has secured three medals: gold in the 200 free and bronze in the 400 IM as part of a challenging double-swim on day two, and now bronze in the 100 free. He had an incredible Commonwealth Games in 2018, collecting a total of six medals including gold in the 100 freestyle.

Scott Commonwealth Games Medals

200 freestyle gold (2022)

400 IM bronze (2022)

100 freestyle bronze (2022)

100 freestyle gold (2018)

200 IM silver (2018)

200 freestyle bronze (2018)

200 butterfly bronze (2018)

400 freestyle relay bronze (2018)

800 freestyle relay bronze (2018)

800 freestyle relay silver (2014)

Today, Scott came within .25 of the time it took him to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He took out the race in 23.54 and came home in 24.73, going out a little more conservative but finishing relatively close to his closing split in 2018.

Split Comparison: Scott Commonwealth Games 2022 vs 2018

Scott 2022 CG Scott 2018 CG 50m 23.54 23.37 100m 48.27 (24.73) 48.02 (24.65)

25-year-old Scott is already Great Britain’s most-decorated swimmer at a single Olympic Games after winning four medals at the Tokyo Olympics:

Scott 2020 Tokyo Olympic medals

800 freestyle relay gold

200 freestyle silver

200 IM silver

400 medley relay silver

Scott has been making history for Great Britain since his Olympic debut in 2016 where he became the first British swimmer to make the men’s 100 free final since 1968. He was 19 years old at the time and finished 5th in the event, coming within .16 of the podium. He returned home from Rio with two Olympic silver medals from the 4×200 relay and 4×100 medley relay.

Scott still has a few events left at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, leaving room for him to eclipse Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games. He is entered in the 200 IM on Wednesday and will anchor Scotland’s 4×200 free relay later this finals session.