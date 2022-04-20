Stanford’s Tracy Slusser on Her Approach to Aerobic, Threshold, and Speed Work

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Swimswam chatted with Stanford Women’s Associate Head Coach, Tracy Slusser about a month after NCAAs to look back on the season and look forward to spring and summer ’22. In this discussion, Slusser talks specifics on training approaches and sets that worked this past season and some specifics that she’d like to change going forward. This includes her approach to aerobic, threshold, and speed work. She also opened up about some of the pressure and expectations that come as a Stanford swimmer and how she approaches that as a coach. A lot to learn from one of the best coaches and programs in the country!

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.