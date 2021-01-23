SSPC: Siobhan Haughey on Establishing a Pre-Race Routine that Works for You

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with ISL star Siobhan Haughey. Haughey, who went undefeated in the 200 free in season 2 of the ISL, is currently in Hong Kong preparing for the 2021 Olympic Games. She takes us through what has been clicking for her in training and racing this past year as well as how establishing daily routines in ISL was key for her success.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

