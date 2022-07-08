Sprinter Tania Brooks Stays In-State, Sends Commitment to California Baptist

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Californian sprinter Tania Brooks has announced her decision to remain in-state with her commitment to California Baptist University. A 2022 high school graduate, Brooks will arrive in Riverside in the fall, joining CBU’s class of 2026.

Brooks currently resides in Elk Grove, California, where she went to Franklin High School. She also trains and competes with the Elk Grove Aquatics Club (EGAC). Primarily a sprinter, Brooks dabbles in various strokes. Her main event is the 100 freestyle, but she also regularly competes in backstroke, butterfly, and IM.

Best Time SCY:

50 free- 24.70

100 free- 53.32

100 back- 59.96

200 IM- 2:13.83

At the 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships (high school sectional meet), Brooks competed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 100, she narrowly qualified for finals in 16th place, ultimately finishing 12th overall. She posted a 54.42, just over a second away from her personal best, which was set in April of 2021.

In April of 2021, Brooks participated in the 2021 SN EGAC/WAC Dual where she set several personal bests. In the 100 free, she took off over three-quarters of a second, posting a 53.32 and finishing in first place. She came in second in both the 200 free and 100 backstroke, also dropping time in each.

California Baptist University, located in Riverside, is a Division I program. It is one of the newest Division I teams, making the transition to the Western Athletic Conference, or WAC, in 2018. The 2022-2023 season will be the first year they are eligible for the NCAA DI postseason. Head coach Rick Rowland started CBU’s swimming and waterpolo programs in 1999, and has been leading the swim teams ever since.

In 2022, CBU finished 5th out of the 8 teams at WAC Championships. In the 100 freestyle, their highest finisher came in 14th. With her best time, Brooks would have placed 29th overall, coming in 5th for the Lancers. In the 100 backstroke, everyone who competed (besides those who were competing exhibition) advanced to the finals. Brooks would have been 20th. CBU only had one athlete in the race, and she did not score any points as she was swimming exhibition. She will bring some much needed depth and versatility to the Lancers next season.

In the fall, Brooks will join fellow California natives Sam McConnell and Naya Koc in Riverside. Other incoming recruits include freestyle specialist Sarah Aman from NCAP and the versatile Kate Connors of Biloxi Elite.

