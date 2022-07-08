Summer Juniors Qualifier Leo Han (2022) Commits to NYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel Swim Club’s Leo Han has announced his commitment to swim and study at New York University, beginning in the fall of 2022. Han is a very versatile athlete, holding the Summer Juniors qualifying time in the 100 fly, and Futures times in the 50 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly and 200 IM.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at New York University. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me throughout the whole process. Go Violets!

In high school, Han trained and competed with both the Carmel High School team and the Carmel Swim Club. He has competed in high-level meets such as the IHSAA Boys State Championships, the Indiana Senior State Championships, and various iterations of Speedo Sectionals.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.20

100 free- 47.62

100 back- 49.61

100 fly- 48.86

200 fly- 1:55.83

200 IM- 1:55.78

At the 2022 IHSAA State Championships, Han competed in the 100 back and 100 fly, qualifying for finals in both. In the 100 back, he finished 3rd in a new personal best time of 49.61. This was a .03 second drop from his previous best set in December of 2021. Han came in 4th in the 100 fly, posting a 48.92 in prelims and a 49.00 in finals. His personal best of 48.86 was set the previous weekend.

Han recently competed at the Indy Spring Cup, where he swam the 50 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM (all LCM). His highest finish was in the 200 back, where he finished 12th in a new personal best time of 2:12.35. About a month later, he cut off even more time and posted a 2:11.47.

New York University is a Division III program in New York City. They compete in the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships, one of the most competitive DIII conferences. In 2022, NYU finished 4th of 8 teams at the UAA Championships. Of those 8 teams, 5 of them also scored at the Division III NCAA’s, earning 14th place or higher. NYU sent 8 men, finishing 11th overall.

With his best time, Han would have finished 6th in the 100 backstroke at last year’s UAA Championships. NYU’s top finisher in that event was 11th. In the 100 fly he would have been 5th, again being the top finisher for NYU as senior Alec Reimon came in 17th.

Han will be joined by a number of other top recruits in the fall, including Derek Young, Trenton VonHartitzsch, and Matthew Chang.

