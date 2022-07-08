NC State Women Return 3 NCAA Scorers as 5th Years This Upcoming Season

The NC State women will have three returning fifth years on their roster this upcoming season. Kylee Alons, Andrea Podmanikova, and Emma Muzzy will all stay at NC State for a fifth year.

This past season, Emma Muzzy scored 62 individual points at the 2022 ACC Championships. She finished third in the 200 back (1:50.62), ninth in the 100 back (51.82), and 13th in the 200 IM (1:57.00). Notably, her 100 backstroke was a personal best.

She went on to swim at NCAAs where she finished seventh in the 200 back (1:51.18) and 13th in the 100 back (51.72). She also finished 65th in the 200 IM (1:59.63). Her final swims in the backstrokes scored her a total of 16 individual points.

Prior to this past season, Muzzy was the ACC Champion in the 200 backstroke in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann out-touched Muzzy by 0.13 this past season in the event.

Kylee Alons returns to NC State after scoring 79 points at 2022 ACCs, the fourth highest scorer on the team. She made the A final in all three of her individual events finishing second in the 100 fly (50.82), fourth in the 100 back (51.16), and fifth in the 50 free (21.71).

She went on to NCAAs where she finished fifth in the 100 fly (50.64), eighth in the 50 free (21.68), and 12th in the 100 free (47.68). She was the team’s third highest scorer at NCAAs with 30 individual points.

Notably, Alons was the ACC Champion in the 50 freestyle in both 2020 and 2021. She also was a member of NC State’s NCAA winning 200 and 400 medley relays in 2021.

Andrea Podmanikova returns to NC State after scoring 59 individual points at 2022 ACCs. She finished third in the 100 breast (57.90), fifth in the 200 breast (2:06.78), and 18th in the 100 fly (52.81).

She went on to NCAAs where she finished 11th in the 100 breast (58.93) and 31st in the 200 breast (2:09.49).

Podmanikova represented Slovakia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics swimming the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.

She told SwimSwam that she is returning for her fifth year because back in Slovakia, “we don’t see pools every often, and NC State has two! Ever since the extra year of eligibility was announced, I knew it was something I wanted to take advantage of. After Braden gave me the opportunity to stay, I didn’t have to think twice. Being a part of the team here at NC State has been such a privilege. This team has already accomplished so much and I believe it has the potential to do even more. I truly enjoy being coached by BB, Stef & Dinko. Being able to train with the coaches and the team in Raleigh has allowed me to grow as a swimmer and person (and I like who I am becoming here). With that, I am happy to be able to stay and help this team accomplish even more.”

Podmanikova also told SwimSwam that in addition to majoring in sports management, she will be adding a minor in psychology.

The return of all three women adds up to 200 individual points at ACCs. NC State finished second at ACCs with 1347 points. The Virginia women captured the conference title with 1418.5 points. Notably, Virginia had 0 fifth year points and NC State had 126.

At the NCAA level, the return of all three women adds up to 52 individual points. The NC State women finished fifth at NCAAs with 279 points, only nine points behind fourth place Alabama.