Maxine Clark Lowers Provincial Record On Day 1 Of Edmonton Keyano International

2022 Edmonton Keyano International

July 7-10, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Kinsmen Sport Centre

LCM (50m)

It was a record-setting opening day of the 2022 Edmonton Keyano International meet for 14-year-old Maxine Clark, as the University of Calgary Swim Club product twice set a new Provincial Record in the girls’ 50 butterfly.

Clark, competing in her first meet since turning 14, put up a time of 27.95 in the 50 fly prelims on Thursday, lowering the Alberta Provincial Record for 14-year-old girls of 28.06, set by Edmonton Keyano swimmer Teagan Vander Leek in 2019.

In the final, Clark brought the mark all the way down to 27.60, a showing faster than the winning time her UCSC teammate Kamryn Cannings produced to win the 15 & over age category (27.95).

Clark owns the 13-year-old Alberta mark at 28.34, which was her personal best time coming into the meet.

Clark also placed first in the girls’ 13-14 800 free, producing a time of 9:06.69—also faster than the winning time in the 15 & over category (UCSC’s Marit Anderson topped the field in 9:11.75).

That race was Clark’s first official long course 800 free swim.

Overall UCSC won eight of the 12 events in the oldest age category (15+ for women, 16+ for boys), including 23-year-old Stephen Calkins claiming the men’s 50 fly and producing the top split on the victorious 200 free relay.

Calkins, who briefly retired from the sport following the Canadian Trials in April before being added to the Commonwealth Games team, topped the 50 fly in 25.19, with 16-year-old Nicholas Duncan taking second in 25.75.

Calkins owns a PB of 24.28 from 2018, while Duncan has been as fast as 25.21, done back in April at the Western Canadian Championships.

Calkins also anchored the UCSC 200 free relay in 23.06, while runner-up Cascade had a blistering 23.32 lead-off from Liam Weaver, who is set to enter his second year at the University of Toronto in the fall.

In the women’s relay, UCSC won in a time of 1:45.86, with Kamryn Cannings leading off the fastest split in 26.44. Cannings owns a best time of 25.88 set in April.

OTHER WINNERS