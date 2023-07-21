Sprinter Anna Wiechertjes Commits To Pitt For Swimming (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Wiechertjes has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Pittsburgh.

Wiechertjes is from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and currently attends Forest Hills Northern High School. She serves as a team captain for her high school team, and participates in water polo in addition to swimming.

“I chose the University Of Pittsburgh because of the amazing people, experienced coaches, and the beautiful campus I truly believe that the coaching staff at the University Of Pittsburgh are going to be able to take me to the next level while also promoting the creation of an amazing culture”

Wiechertjes is mainly a sprint specialist, owning a 2023 Winter Juniors cut in the 50 freestyle and a Futures time standard in the 100 freestyle. She recently raced at the West Michigan Classic, where she took 1st in the 50m free with a season best time of 28.16. She also dropped nearly a second in the 100 freestyle to go a 1:02.41 and grab 2nd.

Wiechertjes closed out the short course portion of her season this spring at the YMCA National Championships with her club team, Rapids Area YMCA. She finished as high as 12th in the 100 freestyle (51.35), as well as picked up 14th in the 50 (23.45). Additionally, she time trialed the 200 free and 100 back, where she logged personal best times of 1:55.10 and 59.61, respectively.

In the fall, Wiechertjes represented her high school at the Michigan High School State Championships (Division I). She was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (23.36), and took 3rd in the 100 free with a best time of 51.01.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.15

100 free – 51.01

200 free – 1:55.10

The Panthers finished 11th at the 2023 ACC Championships under the direction of first-year head coach Chase Kreitler. It took a time of 22.71 in the 50 free to make it out of prelims at ACCs, while in the 100 the time to make it back was 49.59.

Leading Pitt’s sprint group this season was Sophie Yendell, who posted a season best time of 21.89 to finish 6th in 50 freestyle at conference. Yendell was also the only swimmer to break 50-seconds in the 100 free, going a 49.07 to earn 19th at ACCs. She went on to race at the NCAA Division I Championships, where she just missed the top-16 in the 50 free with an 18th place finish (22.02).

Wiechterjes is currently joined by Mary Clarke, Kimberly Shannon, Sof Tijunelis, and Avery Hafele in Pitt’s class of 2028. Tijunelis, Hafele, and Clarke are also sprint freestylers, while Shannon is more mid-distance to distance oriented.

