Spanish Swimmer Ramiro Tossone, 19, Dies After Breath-Holding Exercise

August 12th, 2020 Europe, International, News

Spain native Ramiro Tossono, 19, has died after being admitted into the intensive care unit at a local hospital in the Spanish city of Malaga last Saturday, Aug. 8. The news surrounding Tossono’s death was shared by his former coach Xavi Casademont on social media. Tossono swam for the Real Club Mediterraneo club team.

“We miss Ramiro Tossone. A great in Malagan and Andalusian swimming. Always happy and always willing to support his colleagues. We will miss you Ramiro!! Rest in peace. A hug to the family and the RCM,” the above tweet reads.

Per local news outlet Diario Sur, the health episode began while Tossone was performing an exercise involving apnea, or breath holding, during last Saturday’s practice. After experiencing what pool personnel described as signs of drowning, he was rescued and transported to the nearest hospital.

He was then taken to the Hospital Regional de Malaga in a critical state, first responders said. Tossone died Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. News of the loss rapidly spread on social media among the swimming community.

The 19-year-old was a 200-meter butterfly specialist and had represented the Andalusian region during the 2016 Spanish national championships by autonomous regions.

 

