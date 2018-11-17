Spanish Record Not Enough to Qualify Cesar Castro for Worlds

2018 SPANISH WINTER SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year old Cesar Castro Valle opened up day 3 of the 2018 Spanish Short Course Championships with a National Record in the men’s 200 free, but it still wasn’t enough to to earn him a spot on the Spanish team for the upcoming World Short Course Swimming Championships in December.

While coaches’ discretion is always in play with the roster, Castro’s 1:43.94 in the men’s 200 free final was .01 seconds short of the Spanish federation’s mandated time to qualify for Worlds for athletes not pre-selected. The time broke the old National Record of 1:43.99 set by Marc Sanchez in May of 2017. Sanchez was 2nd in Saturday’s final in 1:45.01.

Castro was previously runner-up at this meet in the 100 free (48.11) and placed 4th in the 400 free (3:48.48). All of those are new lifetime bests by at least a second (by almost 4 seconds in the case of the 200), but none were good enough to hit the Spanish qualifying standards.

Other Day 3 Results:

Hugo Gonzalez , who trained his first (and so far only) season in the US last year at Auburn, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:54.77. After missing his best time in the 400 IM by 4 seconds on Friday, that swim easily cleared the Spanish selection standard of 1:55.32 to book his ticket to Hangzhou. Marc Sanchez took 2nd in 1:56.78.

, who trained his first (and so far only) season in the US last year at Auburn, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:54.77. After missing his best time in the 400 IM by 4 seconds on Friday, that swim easily cleared the Spanish selection standard of 1:55.32 to book his ticket to Hangzhou. took 2nd in 1:56.78. Catalina Corro Lorente , who already won the 400 IM (in 4:28.26) took the 200 IM in 2:09.46 – a 2nd confirmation mark for the pre-selected swimmer, and a new lifetime best by two-and-a-half seconds.

, who already won the 400 IM (in 4:28.26) took the 200 IM in 2:09.46 – a 2nd confirmation mark for the pre-selected swimmer, and a new lifetime best by two-and-a-half seconds. Marina Garcia took 2nd place in that 200 IM in 2:11.41, while Paula Juste Sanchez broke the 15-yearolds National Record in 2:13.92 for 3rd.

took 2nd place in that 200 IM in 2:11.41, while broke the 15-yearolds National Record in 2:13.92 for 3rd. In her first swim of the day, Garcia won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:06.44. That’s not under the Spanish standard of 1:05.52, but she already marked her spot via the 200 breaststroke on Friday, so will be able to expand her schedule to include this event in Hangzhou.

Paloma de Bordons Garcia won the women’s 100 back in 59.21, after previously winning the 50 back in 27.65. Neither time was enough to earn a spot at Worlds.

won the women’s 100 back in 59.21, after previously winning the 50 back in 27.65. Neither time was enough to earn a spot at Worlds. Alberto Lozano Mateos won the men’s 50 fly in 23.45.

won the men’s 50 fly in 23.45. Aina Hierro Pujol added a win in the women’s 50 fly in 27.14 to her earlier victory in the 100 fly.

added a win in the women’s 50 fly in 27.14 to her earlier victory in the 100 fly. Julia Pujadas Rusinol of CN Sant Andreu won the women’s 200 free in 1:58.81. She needed to be 3 seconds better to qualify for Worlds.

of CN Sant Andreu won the women’s 200 free in 1:58.81. She needed to be 3 seconds better to qualify for Worlds. Gonzalo Carazo Barbeo won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 59.22. In 10th place, 17-year old Carles Coll Marti broke the Spanish Age Record in 1:01.09.

won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 59.22. In 10th place, 17-year old broke the Spanish Age Record in 1:01.09. Hector Fontabella won the men’s 100 backstroke in 52.48, holding off Juan Francisco Segura Gutierrez (52.60).

won the men’s 100 backstroke in 52.48, holding off (52.60). Real Canoe broke the Spanish National Record (though not clubs record) in the men’s 400 free relay in 3:12.08. That included a 47.37 2nd leg from Segura Gutierrez – easily the fastest split in the field.

broke the Spanish National Record (though not clubs record) in the men’s 400 free relay in 3:12.08. That included a 47.37 2nd leg from Segura Gutierrez – easily the fastest split in the field. CN Sant Andreu won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:41.01.

Qualified Swimmers After Day 3 for the 2018 Short Course World Championships:

Jessica Vall (confirmed pre-selection)

Catalina Corro (confirmed pre-selection)

Lidon Munoz – 100 free (new standard)

Marc Sanchez (new standard)

Marina Garcia (confirmed pre-selection)

Jimenez Perez (confirmed pre-selection)

Catalina Corro Lorente (new standard)

Hugo Gonzalez (new standard)

Team Standings After Day 3

Men

Real Canoe – 629 CN Sant Andreu – 518.50 CD Gredos San Diego – 395

Women