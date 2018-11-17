Spanish Record Not Enough to Qualify Cesar Castro for Worlds

2018 SPANISH WINTER SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 15th – Sunday, November 18th
- Piscina Nova Escullera (Barcelona)
- Prelims 09:30; Finals 18:00
- Short Course (25m)
19-year old Cesar Castro Valle opened up day 3 of the 2018 Spanish Short Course Championships with a National Record in the men’s 200 free, but it still wasn’t enough to to earn him a spot on the Spanish team for the upcoming World Short Course Swimming Championships in December.
While coaches’ discretion is always in play with the roster, Castro’s 1:43.94 in the men’s 200 free final was .01 seconds short of the Spanish federation’s mandated time to qualify for Worlds for athletes not pre-selected. The time broke the old National Record of 1:43.99 set by Marc Sanchez in May of 2017. Sanchez was 2nd in Saturday’s final in 1:45.01.
Castro was previously runner-up at this meet in the 100 free (48.11) and placed 4th in the 400 free (3:48.48). All of those are new lifetime bests by at least a second (by almost 4 seconds in the case of the 200), but none were good enough to hit the Spanish qualifying standards.
Other Day 3 Results:
- Hugo Gonzalez, who trained his first (and so far only) season in the US last year at Auburn, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:54.77. After missing his best time in the 400 IM by 4 seconds on Friday, that swim easily cleared the Spanish selection standard of 1:55.32 to book his ticket to Hangzhou. Marc Sancheztook 2nd in 1:56.78.
- Catalina Corro Lorente, who already won the 400 IM (in 4:28.26) took the 200 IM in 2:09.46 – a 2nd confirmation mark for the pre-selected swimmer, and a new lifetime best by two-and-a-half seconds.
- Marina Garcia took 2nd place in that 200 IM in 2:11.41, while Paula Juste Sanchez broke the 15-yearolds National Record in 2:13.92 for 3rd.
- In her first swim of the day, Garcia won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:06.44. That’s not under the Spanish standard of 1:05.52, but she already marked her spot via the 200 breaststroke on Friday, so will be able to expand her schedule to include this event in Hangzhou.
- Paloma de Bordons Garcia won the women’s 100 back in 59.21, after previously winning the 50 back in 27.65. Neither time was enough to earn a spot at Worlds.
- Alberto Lozano Mateos won the men’s 50 fly in 23.45.
- Aina Hierro Pujol added a win in the women’s 50 fly in 27.14 to her earlier victory in the 100 fly.
- Julia Pujadas Rusinol of CN Sant Andreu won the women’s 200 free in 1:58.81. She needed to be 3 seconds better to qualify for Worlds.
- Gonzalo Carazo Barbeo won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 59.22. In 10th place, 17-year old Carles Coll Marti broke the Spanish Age Record in 1:01.09.
- Hector Fontabella won the men’s 100 backstroke in 52.48, holding off Juan Francisco Segura Gutierrez (52.60).
- Real Canoe broke the Spanish National Record (though not clubs record) in the men’s 400 free relay in 3:12.08. That included a 47.37 2nd leg from Segura Gutierrez – easily the fastest split in the field.
- CN Sant Andreu won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:41.01.
Qualified Swimmers After Day 3 for the 2018 Short Course World Championships:
- Jessica Vall (confirmed pre-selection)
- Catalina Corro (confirmed pre-selection)
- Lidon Munoz – 100 free (new standard)
- Marc Sanchez (new standard)
- Marina Garcia (confirmed pre-selection)
- Jimenez Perez (confirmed pre-selection)
- Catalina Corro Lorente (new standard)
- Hugo Gonzalez (new standard)
Team Standings After Day 3
Men
- Real Canoe – 629
- CN Sant Andreu – 518.50
- CD Gredos San Diego – 395
Women
- CN Sant Andreu – 611.50
- CN Sabadell – 538
- Real Canoe – 385
