Christoffer Carlsen Hits Worlds Standard on Relay Leadoff in Sweden

2018 SWEDISH NATIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

In 7 individual finals on Saturday, day 4 of the 2018 Swedish Short Course Championships, no new swimmers cleared the Swedish qualifying standards for the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships that will be held in December in Hangzhou.

Few of the country’s biggest names swam on Saturday. That includes Michelle Coleman, who after setting a National Record in the 100 back on Friday skipped the 200 on Saturday – an event in which she’s also the National Record holder in both SCM and LCM.

The biggest name to race was veteran 32-year old IMer Simon Sjodin, who won the men’s 200 IM in 1:55.99. That was still 7-tenths of a second away from the qualifying standard in the event, and was 3 seconds away from his Swedish Record in the event.

Overall, the day was marked by event champions coming up short of their best times. The highlight of the day was a tentative Worlds qualifying time from Christoffer Carlsen.

Helsinborgs Simsallskap won the men’s 400 free relay in 3:15.56, including a 47.42 leadoff from Carlsen. If he can repeat that time in the individual final, he would sneak .01 seconds under the requisite qualifying standard for Worlds.

Other Day 4 Results: