Sweden’s Victor Johansson Withdraws from Worlds with Back Injury

20-year old Swedish swimmer Victor Johansson has announced that he will withdraw from the Swedish team for the 2018 World Short Course Championships in December in Hangzhou, China. He is the 2nd of the team of 5 pre-nominated athletes to withdraw, after Sarah Sjostrom, though more are likely to be named to the team after this week’s Swedish National Championship meet.

In a post on his personal Instagram account this week, Johansson announced his withdrawal, citing a back injury. “A couple of weeks of rehab awaits before I can enter the water again,” the post reads. “However, I will work my way back and I will be ready for the challenges that 2019 brings.”

Johansson represented Sweden in 4 races individually at last year’s World Championships:

200 free – 1:48.74 (36th place)

400 free – 3:58.96 (17th place)

800 free – 7:52.66 (11th place)

1500 free – 15:05.91 (15th place – National Record)

He also swam on the mixed 400 medley relay that was DQed in prelims.