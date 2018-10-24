Olympic Champion Sarah Sjostrom Opts Out Of Short Course World C’ships

Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden has announced via Instagram that she will no longer be competing at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China this December. The 25-year-old sprint ace will still compete at the three upcoming FINA World Cup Series stops in Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore, with her final competition of the year being that of the Energy For Swim in Turin December 20th-21st.

Last August, Sjostrom was pre-nominated to the Swedish roster for Hangzhou along with Louise Hansson, Sophie Hansson, Victor Johansson and Erik Persson.

After winning Short Course World Championships titles in the 200m free, 50m fly and 100m fly in 2014 in Doha, Sjostrom skipped the 2016 edition in Windsor. Picking up 200m free gold that year was Italy’s Federica Pellegrini, while Denmark’s Jeanette Ottesen and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won gold in the women’s 50m and 100m fly events, respectively.

Sjostrom currently ranks #1 in the world in the SCM 50m fly (24.61) and 200m free (1:51.60), while also ranking #2 across the 50m free (23.36), 100m free (51.21) and 100m fly (54.91).

You can read the Swede’s Instagram announcement in full below: