Michelle Coleman Sets Swedish Record in 100 Back in Stockholm

2018 SWEDISH NATIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michelle Coleman set a new Swedish record in the 100 back tonight in Stockholm. She posted a 56.57, well under the qualifying standard. She now ranks 6th in the world this year.

Coleman has added her name to the Swedish Worlds roster with that swim. She also posted a 24.14 to win the 50 free by almost a full second, in a time that is also a Worlds qualifying time. Coleman was dealing with a shoulder injury that had kept her out of racing for seven months this year, but she made her return to competition in late September and will now be racing at Worlds next month. Her 100 back swim shows that she’s truly back and better.

In one of the closest races of the night, teenager Robin Hanson was 1:44.38 to edge Gustaf Dahlman (1:44.46) in the 200 free. Hanson set a new Swedish junior record with that time.

Johannes Skagius won the 50 breast in 26.46, following up his 100 breast win yesterday. He was within two tenths of the qualifying standard there.

OTHER WINNERS

Edith Jurnstedt – 200 fly – 2:12.31

Hanna Eriksson – 1500 free – 16:22.33 (Swedish junior record)

Kristian Kron – 200 back – 1:56.32

SWEDISH WORLDS QUALIFIERS