Simon Sjodin Qualifies for Worlds on Day 2 of 2018 Swedish Nationals

2018 SWEDISH NATIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simon Sjodin added his name to the small list of Swedes qualified for the 2018 World Championships yesterday on day 2 of the 2018 Swedish Nationals in Stockholm.

In the 200 IM, Sjodin was 1:54.49, winning by over five seconds. He was well under the 1:55.26 qualifying standard, and was a few tenths off of his own national record in this event.

Several swimmers who won events on day 1 were back to add wins on day 2. Among them was Adam Paulsson, who followed up his 400 free win with a 7:46.89. Hanna Eriksson, who won the 800 free on day 1, took the 400 free win yesterday with a 4:07.90, while Hannah Brunzell was 2:26.48. Erik Persson, who hit the qualifying time in the 200 breast yesterday, was upstaged in the 100 today as Johannes Skagius took the win at 58.41 to his 58.87.

Sara Junevik won a nail-biter in the 50 fly, going 26.16 to edge out Ida Liljeqvist (26.19). The other winner on the day was Magdalena Kuras in the 100 IM — she posted a 1:00.98.

SWEDISH WORLDS QUALIFIERS