Minnesota’s Nack, McHugh Drop Meet Records at Hawkeye Day 2 Prelims

2018 HAWKEYE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, November 15 – Saturday, November 17, 2018

Iowa City, IA

SCY

Live results

The second morning of the 2018 Hawkeye Invite in Iowa City featured preliminary heats for the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

Women’s 400 IM

Minnesota’s Patricia Van Law was the only qualifier under 4:20, splitting 59.67/1:03.69/1:15.9/1:00.45 to take the top spot in 4:19.71. Missouri State’s Josie Pearson is the No. 2 qualifier in 4:20.51, and Madison Coughlen followed in 4:20.84.

Also among the top eight were freshmen Kelli McCarthy (Minnesota) in 4:22.04 and Taylor Acheson (Nebraska) in 4:24.07.

Men’s 400 IM

Purdue freshman Brett Riley shaved two seconds off his lifetime best to take the top qualifying spot, splitting 54.18/56.58/1:05.12/55.02 en route to his 3:50.91 finish. His previous best was 3:52.42. Taking the second spot was Iowa junior Michael Tenney in 3:55.27, and the No. 3 seed tonight will be 3:55.74.

In addition to Riley, three more freshmen made the top eight: Iowa’s Anze Fers Erzen (3:56.15) and Dolan Craine (3:57.33), as well as Grand Canyon’s Alonso Carazo Barbero (3:56.88).

Women’s 100 Fly

SMU junior Erin Trahan took the top qualifying spot, going 53.37. Coming off a three-second drop in the 200 IM yesterday, Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell put up the No. 2 time in 53.45. Iowa’s Kelsey Drake is the third qualifier in 52.98.

Men’s 100 fly

Joseph Young, a senior at Purdue, is the top qualifier in the 100 fly having gone 47.61 (22.03/25.58). Minnesota juniors Matthew Thomas and Tuomas Pokkinen posted the second- and third-fastest swims of the morning, going 47.99 and 48.00, respectively.

Also in the top eight was Grand Canyon freshman Mazen Shoukri, hailing from Egypt, who went 48.37 in what appears to be the first official SCY 100 fly of his career.

Women’s 200 Free

Minnesota senior Chantal Nack took down the meet record, splitting 24.86/26.93/27.42/27.45 for a final time of 1:46.66. Iowa junior Hannah Burvill matched the previous record of 1:46.68 for the second-fastest time of the morning, and Minnesota’s Mackenzie Paddington was third-fastest in 1:47.23.

The morning’s No. 5 qualifier, Missouri State’s Liberty Howell (1:48.77), was just .14 off her lifetime best.

Men’s 200 free

Minnesota’s Nick Saulnier was the fastest qualifier, splitting 23.01/24.89/24.82/24.81 en route to a final time of 1:37.53. Iowa freshman Mateusz Arndt was the No. 2 qualifier in 1:37.80 followed by Grand Canyon senior Daniil Antipov in 1:37.84. His freshman teammate Sam McKenzie swam his first SCY 200 free on record, taking the fourth qualifying spot in 1:38.00.

Women’s 100 Breast

Minnesota junior Lindsay Kozelsky – already the owner of the No. 2 time in the nation this year at 58.70 – was the only swimmer under 1:00 this morning, going 59.88 (27.81/32.07). Teammate Rachel Munson was the second qualifier in 1:00.75, and the only other under 1:01. SMU’s Andrea Podmanikova was third-fastest in 1:02.12.

Men’s 100 Breast

Minnesota freshman Max McHugh obliterated the meet record, taking the top qualifying spot in 51.95 – just .4 off his lifetime best. Behind him was Missouri State’s Blair Bish (52.41), also just half a second off his PR of 52.41. His teammate Artur Osvath was third-fastest in 53.39.

The sixth-fastest swim of the morning went to Grand Canyon’s Asahi Nagahata, who matched his lifetime best of 55.28.

Women’s 100 Back

Tevyn Waddell picked up the top spot, going 54.03 (26.27/27.76). In the No. 2 spot is teammate Emily Cook in 54.50, and the third qualifier is Felicity Passon in 55.00.

Men’s 100 Back

Grand Canyon senior Mark Nikolaev was the only swimmer under :47 this morning, nearly cracking :46. He split 21.96/24.13 for the top time of 46.09. Purdue senior Timothy Barth had the No. 2 swim in 47.65, and teammate Kristian Komlenic was third in 47.69.